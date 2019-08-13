Although a U.S. district court judge dismissed Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ case against the state of Missouri on Tuesday, the door remains open for the organization to have another day in court.
The ruling, one of the options sought by Planned Parenthood, cited a case, which may go before the U.S. Supreme Court,that questions whether abortion clinics can be required to retain physicians with admitting privileges to local hospitals.The issue is similar to the one being challenged in Missouri.
The Planned Parenthood Great Plains’case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the organization would be able to refile in the future.
Representatives for Planned Parenthood initially sought a stay in the case pending a decision from the Supreme Court on June Medical Services v. Gee, according to the court order.The June Medical Services lawsuit addresses admittance privilege requirements in Louisiana and will likely be “instructive in resolving” Planned Parenthood’s claims, according to the order.
However, the Supreme Court has yet to decide whether to grant a writ of certiorari on June Medical Services, meaning whether it will hear the case. Regardless of whether cert is granted, a stay in this case would likely have delayed the resolution of Planned Parenthood’s claims, according to court documents.
The dismissal of the case will not impact the standing prohibition on abortions at the Columbia Planned Parenthood Center, said Kate Maxcy, a representative from Planned Parenthood.
Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and the state were not available for comment Tuesday.