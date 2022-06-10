WASHINGTON — Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, watched a congressional select committee’s prime-time hearing Thursday night on the origins and progressions of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sitting among a small group of lawmakers who were trapped in part of the House of Representatives' gallery during the riots.
After the hearing, Bush expressed hope that constituents in Missouri, particularly those sympathetic to former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent, tuned in.
“This is about truth,” Bush said. “It’s about our democracy. So I ask that they watch these hearings.… The people of Missouri deserve that. That’s the least they can do for the people.”
After a graphic video played during the hearing showed members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — two alt-right groups shown to be at the core of the riot — berate and injure law enforcement officers before breaking through windows to enter the Capitol, members of Congress who attended were in tears while sharing hugs.
For Bush, the footage resurrected memories of a far-right presence at the 2014 Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson, Missouri, in which Bush participated, following the police killing of Michael Brown.
“I remember the day that the Oath Keepers showed up,” she said, “and I remember wondering: 'Who are these white men in all of this gear that are not from our community, that have these big guns, going up and down the streets? Who are you?'
“They were saying ‘Oh, no, this is to keep people safe,’ and we didn’t feel safe.”
Much of Thursday's hearing focused on Trump’s claims of election fraud in an attempt to build a strong connection in viewers’ minds between the former president’s actions and the resulting insurrection. The committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, lacks authority to file criminal charges but is expected to produce a final investigative report for Congress near the end of this year.
Brief video testimony from several rioters, who identified with far-right groups and have been charged with crimes as a result of the incident, mentioned Trump’s messaging.
It was the prevalence of those beliefs that impacted Bush.
“These are folks in our community. That’s the thing that gets me the most,” she said. “There are people from my own state that were here, that participated, that have been arrested for their actions.”
Twenty-two Missouri residents have been charged with crimes in connection to the riot, according to an NPR database.
Bush was the only member of Missouri's congressional delegation who attended the hearing; journalists filled much of the hearing room's space. But she wasn't the only Missouri politician to react to the proceeding.
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a Republican who represents the 4th Congressional District in west and central Missouri and who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt, called the committee “illegitimate.”
“This evening’s sham of a hearing further confirms that Democrats aren’t interested in solving any of President Biden’s many self-inflicted crises, but are still suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” she said in a Thursday night statement.
Republican Rep. Jason Smith, whose 8th Congressional District includes southeastern Missouri and the Bootheel, also tweeted that the committee is a “sham” with “one job: cover up the truth."
Eric Greitens, who previously resigned as Missouri's governor and is now seeking Blunt's Senate seat, said in a tweet that the hearing's purpose is to "distract from Joe Biden's total and unmitigated failure."
Another Republican Senate candidate, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, tweeted a similar sentiment, saying the committee is "a joke meant to smear President Trump and his allies" and to distract from Biden's performance.
The committee has scheduled three daytime hearings for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday next week. Monday's hearing will take place at 9 a.m. and will likely be broadcast by major news networks.