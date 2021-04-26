Missouri's population grew over the past decade, but not enough to win the state another seat in U.S. Congress, according to 2020 Census figures released Monday.
In contrast, Illinois grew so little it will lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the census said.
As a whole, the U.S. population rose 7.4% over the decade to more than 331 million residents, far slower than in the prior decade, and the second-slowest rate between censuses in U.S. history.
Population, and congressional representation, continued to shift south and west, the new data show. The Census reported a combined net shift of 84 seats.
Six states — Texas, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon — gained seats. Seven states lost seats: California, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Illinois.
The Midwest grew 3.1%.
The Constitution requires a Census every 10 years to count every single person living in the U.S. That count then helps figure the number of Congressional seats per state in the U.S. House of Representatives.
There are 435 seats in the U.S. House. Every state must have at least one seat. After the first 50 seats, the formula is used to determine how many additional representatives the state gets.
The task of redrawing Missouri’s eight congressional districts to reflect those changes in population falls to the Missouri Legislature.
More than a year ago, the House began planning for the work by renovating space on the 5th floor of the Capitol for a demographer and others who are working on the process.
In March, even though the population numbers weren’t yet available, the House Special Committee on Redistricting began meeting.
While the delay in the release of the federal numbers has caused heartburn in states whose laws impose strict deadlines for redistricting, there is no such deadline in Missouri.
The chairman of the committee, Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, earlier said the committee likely will meet into the fall months.
Candidates wanting to run for the reconfigured districts have until February to begin filing.
Kurt Erickson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.