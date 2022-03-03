JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has been involved in multiple high-profile altercations with the news media in the more than two years since the Missouri Press Association last formally visited the Governor’s Mansion.
And yet, members of the association were once again welcomed to his official home Thursday for lunch and a conversation with the state’s chief executive.
The MPA’s Day at the Capitol, now in its 32nd iteration, traditionally ends with meeting the governor, and often a meal. Last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.
At this year’s event, Parson began his remarks by noting the importance of journalists throughout his career. He thought back to his days as sheriff of Polk County. He said there were times when his office called the local newspaper to use its photographers for crime scene pictures.
“I think about my career in a little town of Bolivar, Missouri, and how we used to work with the media,” Parson said.
He then compared the role of journalists to his role as governor.
“I’ve always been a supporter, even with things that go on sometimes and things that are said in the political arena, of local papers and the press association,” Parson said. “The important thing is that you and me are both trying to keep the public informed.”
Parson also remarked that he has become more comfortable with the media over the last two years, which included regular press conferences for the COVID-19 pandemic and a campaign for governor.
“You did get me a bit more comfortable standing up here talking to you,” he said.
However, the last two years for the Republican governor and the media were not without conflict.
In November 2020, Parson refused to answer questions from longtime Missouri journalist Rudi Keller. The governor contended that the Missouri Independent, a nonprofit news organization that Keller represented, was biased due to its donors.
“First of all Rudi, I’m not gonna answer your question, whatever it is,” Parson said at a news conference at the time. “But I’m gonna tell you this. I am not going to respond to a c4 (nonprofit) out of Virginia that is absolutely a propaganda news agency. … This political agenda, whether it’s George Soros or people like him, of what you’re gonna be doing is not fair to Missouri outlets.”
A fact check by the Missourian rated a Facebook post connecting the Missouri Independent to Soros as false. States Newsroom, the nonprofit behind the Missouri Independent which Parson was referring to, is based out of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, not Virginia.
While the governor would eventually begin taking questions from Missouri Independent reporters, just over a year later Parson would again criticize Keller, calling him a “blogger” and questioning his reporting in a Twitter post.
In another instance, Parson pursued criminal prosecution of a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter whom he accused of a “hack” after that reporter noticed a flaw in the HTML code of a state-run website, which allowed the general public to access teachers’ Social Security numbers. The reporter, Josh Renaud, informed the state of the flaw and allowed it to be corrected before publishing his story revealing its existence.
The FBI would later tell the state there was “not an actual network intrusion,” according to emails obtained by the Post-Dispatch through a records request. Other emails showed that state officials had initially planned to publicly thank Renaud and the paper for alerting them to the flaw.
Nonetheless, Parson still instructed the State Highway Patrol to investigate. Ultimately, Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson declined to prosecute Renaud.
“This was a political persecution of a journalist, plain and simple,” Renaud said in a personal statement.
With this backdrop, Parson was asked at MPA Day by a Springfield News-Leader reporter whether journalists in Missouri should fear reprisals from his administration. The governor said journalists should “if you take people’s private information out.”
The News-Leader reporter and Parson went back and forth about whether Renaud had actually done what Parson was saying. The reporter said the information was publicly available and could be easily accessed, even by someone who wasn’t looking for it.
“I don’t care what the excuses are,” Parson responded. “I don’t care if it’s a right click. ... Nobody should access somebody’s private information without permission.”
The reporter then asked if Parson planned to apologize to Renaud.
“I don’t plan on answering that,” Parson said.
Other topics discussed with the assembled journalists included pay raises for sheriffs and teachers, workforce development, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a look back on the pandemic.
“I’ll be honest with you, two years ago there were many days that you wonder were you making the right decision, but you have to make a decision and there’s no one else to make it,” Parson said, adding that he believed the approach of allowing localities to make decisions and regulations worked well because Missouri is such a diverse state.
Mark Maassen, executive director of the MPA, said this year’s luncheon with the governor was in line with the way these discussions normally go, and tame compared to some. He said the governor has always participated, and while certain questions can be contentious, it tends to be respectful.
“Usually, members of the Missouri press and the governor have a very cordial relationship, even if there are some tough questions,” Maassen said. “The luncheon with governor (Eric) Greitens was interesting.”
Greitens, who is now running for U.S. Senate, resigned as governor in June 2018 amid multiple scandals.
“The first year we just had a press conference in his office, which was kind of weird, then the second year we had lunch but it was very contentious because some aspects of the story had already come out.”
Parson, who became governor after Greitens resigned, was asked about his predecessor and the Senate race generally, but he refused to say whether he believed Greitens was fit for office or whom he would be supporting.
“I think there’s lots of good candidates running for U.S. Senate,” Parson said, declining to say whether he believed Greitens was one of them. “I don’t like some of the things that occurred while he was governor. ... I’ve got to be real careful what I say as to whether I’m supporting somebody or not supporting somebody, and that may change.”