While many people adjust to working from home, Missouri farmers are as busy as ever, taking care of animals and planting crops. But as they reach one of the busiest times of the year, some find they need extra help in the middle of a global pandemic. An effort between the Missouri Farm Bureau and Missouri-based startup AgButler is looking to mobilize a special workforce: students.
The MO AgConnection program gives students sequestered at home an opportunity to fill their days gaining hands-on experience in agriculture while also helping farmers find additional help.
The program allows producers to put up job listings that students can then sort by job type. Job listings already up on the site range from herding cattle to picking strawberries or helping milk cows on the weekends.
“Today’s high school and college students will remember this period for the rest of their lives,” read an editorial on the Missouri Farm Bureau website highlighting the collaboration. “They might as well be making memories of extra time spent learning and working on the farm while helping their neighbors.”
The program was put online last week and is currently open for students and producers on the AgButler website. AgButler CEO and founder Kevin Johansen said a few students and producers have already signed up but that he expects to see an increase now that Easter weekend is over.
MO AgConnection is a scaled-down version of a larger program AgButler is working on that will allow people of any age or skill set to connect with producers. That program won’t be available until late 2020, but Johansen said the MO AgConnection program was put together to help farmers who needed more immediate assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After questions arose about potential labor shortages, AgButler and the Missouri Farm Bureau partnered together to create and promote the program. Johansen said they ultimately decided to focus on students because young people made up a flexible and willing workforce.
The program could be used to help agriculture students fill the gaps in their education left by remote learning, Johansen said. Many agriculture courses at MU have labs that can’t be done online because they require hands-on activities. Students could make up some of this lost experience once put in contact with producers.
Dustin Stanton, co-owner and operator of Stanton Brothers Eggs in Centralia, said he liked the idea of a program connecting students with agricultural work. He thought it could give young people a chance to see if they’re truly interested in the industry and help them find mentors in agriculture.
“One of the biggest traits someone has to have to work on a farm is that they have to want to work on a farm,” Stanton said. “It takes grit.”