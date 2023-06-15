Ameren Missouri’s nearly 1.3 million electric power customers will be paying more in the near future but exactly how much more, and when the rates will take effect, has yet to be determined, the Missouri Public Service Commission said in a news release Thursday.

The commission approved a plan for the utility to increase revenues by $140 million annually. Each rate class will see the same percentage increase, but Ameren Missouri must file a particular rate schedule before the exact increase is available, the release stated. The proposal for rates will also include an effective date.