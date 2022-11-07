Rows of flowers and candles have been

Rows of flowers and candles have been left in front of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, following the tragic shooting on Oct. 24 that left two dead and several others wounded.

 Rebecca Rivas, Missouri Independent

Within seven minutes of receiving a 911 call about an active shooter in a St. Louis high school, police and armed security guards were already in the building and engaging the suspect in gun fire.

The immediate response by police and school security on Oct. 24 at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School has drawn praise and received credit for minimizing loss of life.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you