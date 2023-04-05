JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate committee heard proposed legislation Thursday that would enshrine the role of county sheriff’s departments into the state constitution.

The resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 42, was introduced to the Senate Committee on General Laws by Sen. Jill Carter, R-Granby. If enacted into law, it would make it impossible for a sheriff’s department to be shut down and would assert the sheriff’s authority over state and federal jurisdiction.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you