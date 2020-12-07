Beginning in 2021, Missouri River Relief will host the Missouri American Water MR340 paddling race, according to a MR340 and River Relief news release.
Previously organized and hosted for the last 15 years by Rivermiles, the MR340 race is a nonstop 340-mile race on the Missouri River from Kansas City to St. Charles. The 2021 race will be from July 20-23, and racers must finish the race in 84 hours.
Canoeists, kayakers and stand up paddlers participate in this race that is known as “the world’s longest nonstop paddling race,” according to the release.
Though Missouri River Relief will be acquiring and hosting MR340, Rivermiles will still be involved as a contractor in all aspects of the race.
Based in Columbia, River Relief is a nonprofit that works to educate students about the Missouri River and organize river clean-ups with volunteers.
Paddlers can register for the 2021 race beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 1. They will be able to hold their slot with a $50 deposit. Paddlers will then have until May 1 to raise the other $200 of their race registration as a donation to Missouri River Relief through a provided, custom fundraising page. This is a different registration process from past years.