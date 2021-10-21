Hospital security guard kills suspect at St. Louis hospital
ST. LOUIS — A security guard at a St. Louis children's hospital shot and killed a man who rammed the guard with his car early Wednesday, police said.
Police said the guard at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital was investigating two people in a vehicle in the hospital's parking lot when he was hit by the car and thrown to the ground, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The security guard was listed in critical condition Wednesday.
The guard fired into the car, which then hit a parked car, police said. The driver fled but was found about two blocks away from the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police had initially said the 32-year-old suspect was attempting to break into cars in the lot.
A female passenger in the suspect's car was taken into custody, police said.
No names have been released.
Cardinal Glennon spokesperson Molly Eime said the hospital was cooperating with authorities but didn't directly comment on what happened.
“We appreciate the courage of our security officer and our prayers are with all involved," she said.
Sheriff investigates after shots fired at Missouri abbey
GOWER — Workers began digging holes this week to erect an 8-foot wall outside a northeast Missouri abbey after shots were fired into the abbey's walls at least four times in the last two years.
The Clinton County Sheriff's office said it is investigating the shootings at the abbey for the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles near Gower but has not identified any suspects.
No one has been injured.
The last shooting in March sent bullets into Mother Abbess Cecilia's bedroom, KMBC reported. Two other shootings were in February and the first was reported in July 2019.
Mother Cecilia said she doesn't believe the shots were from hunters or nearby property because they happened late in the evening.
“There’s more to life than shooting at sisters,” Mother Cecilia said. “We’re just trying to live a life given to God, praying for them, praying for the world.”
Gower is about 37 miles north of Kansas City.