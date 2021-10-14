Moberly man pleads not guilty in death of neighbor
MOBERLY — A Moberly man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in the shooting death of a man who he believed was selling drugs to children, prosecutors said.
Jerry Fitzwater, 79, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting of 49-year-old Mitchell Nickerson on July 8 in Moberly.
Nickerson died a few days after he was shot.
According to a probable cause statement, Fitzwater told police he shot Nickerson because he believed Nickerson was selling drugs to children and he wanted to “take matters into his own hands,” KMIZ-TV reported.
Moberly Police Department Chief Troy Link told the station on the day of the shooting that his department had previously spoken with Fitzwater about his concerns and asked for evidence of the claims.
Fitzwater is being held without bond.
8-year-old Missouri boy was fatally shot by younger sibling
INDEPENDENCE — The accidental shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in suburban Kansas City happened when his younger sibling found a gun in their home, police said.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning in Independence. Officers called to the home found the boy with a gunshot wound; he later died.
Investigators believe the boy’s younger sibling found a gun that had been left unsecured in the home and was handling it when it fired and hit his older brother, television station KSHB reported. Police have not released the victim’s or his family members’ names.
The case will be sent to to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine whether any charges will be filed in the case, police said.
Former Anheuser-Busch InBev employee admits $460,000 fraud
ST. LOUIS — A former employee of Anheuser-Busch InBev has pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud scheme to receive about $460,000 in disability payments.
The U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday that Shannon Nenninger was one of at least a dozen people who participated in the scheme. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy.
In her plea, Nenninger said a chiropractor, Thomas Hobbs, had a reputation for helping company employees fraudulently claim disabilities payments by lying about their medical conditions and whether they can care for themselves. She said she paid Hobbs $6,100 and received more than $457,104 in disability payments between January 2013 and November 2017.
According to her plea, Hobbs received $3,501 for medically unnecessary tests and treatments. He has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.
While claiming to be disabled, Nenninger traveled extensively, attended various social events and did such activities as yardwork.
Nenninger was scheduled to be sentenced in January.
Police kill 2 steers that fled Missouri processing plant
BLUE SPRINGS — Two steers that escaped from a suburban Kansas City meat processing plant where shot and killed by police — including one on a high school football field, officials said.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, after three steers escaped the Valley Oaks meat processing plant and headed through residential and business district streets, Blue Springs Police spokeswoman Jennifer Brady confirmed.
While crews managed to corral one steer and load it onto a trailer, the other two had to be killed, Brady said. One steer was shot by police as it headed onto Interstate 70. The other made its way to Blue Springs High School’s freshman campus football field, where it was fatally shot.
“Unfortunately, we could not get a veterinarian to respond and officers had to shoot the steers, which had displayed erratic behavior and presented an immediate danger to persons and property,” Brady said in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday.
Brady said the students were kept safe inside the school as the animal was shot.
— The Associated Press