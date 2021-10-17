St. Louis man charged in shooting that killed 2, wounded 1
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been charged with killing two women and injuring another in a shooting last month, police said Saturday.
Charles Anderson, 62, is accused of shooting the women on Sept. 17 inside a vacant home in the city's Fairground neighborhood, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Anderson faces two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree assault.
Patrice Wimbley, 31, of Pleasant, and Jamie Willard, 30, of Fenton, were killed. A 42-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
Police did not release a motive for the shootings or why those involved were in the vacant home.
Anderson has been in custody in Jennings for about two weeks on unrelated charges.
Police find man shot to death Saturday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.
The shooting was reported around 3 p.m., and officers who were in the area near the 4500 block of Chestnut Avenue said they heard gunshots.
Kansas City Police Capt. Leslie Foreman said that officers found a dead man who had been shot inside a home. His age and name were not immediately released.
Foreman said someone was arrested at the scene of the shooting on unrelated charges, and investigators are still trying to determine who is responsible for the shooting.
The man's death was the fifth homicide reported in the city last week. Rosilyn Temple, executive director of KC Mothers in Charge, came to the scene of the shooting to try and offer support for the family of the man who was killed.
“We have to stop taking each other’s life. What is the reason that it’s so easy to take each other’s life?” said Temple, whose own son was killed 10 years ago in a case that remains unsolved.
The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting was the 122nd homicide in the city this year.
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in St. Louis suburb
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in a St. Louis suburb on Saturday night.
St. Louis County police said a man was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the southern part of the county. The man was struck in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard.
Officers who were responding to a report of a vehicle crash found the man unconscious in the road. He died at the scene.
Investigators say the man was walking across the road when he was struck by a 2015 Ford sedan. The driver of the Ford remained at the scene of the crash and police said he is cooperating with the investigation.
Neither one of the two people in the Ford were injured.