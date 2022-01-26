KIRKSVILLE — A third person has died from injuries she suffered in a shooting in Kirksville last month, Adair County officials said.
Alissa Anders, 18, of Kirksville, died Tuesday at a Columbia hospital after being taken off life support, Adair County Coroner Brian Noe said.
Anders was pregnant and her child was delivered alive before she died, KTVO-TV reported.
She was one of four people shot at a Kirksville apartment Dec. 30. Two of the victims, 18-month-old Parker Sizemore and 22-year-old Braxton Cottrill, died at the scene.
Randall Yarrington, 21, survived after being treated for gunshot wounds to the chest, according to court documents.
Ray Rijos, 52, and Anquan “AJ” Glover, 22, both of Kirksville, are currently charged with 14 felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder.
Rios was arrested at his Kirksville home Jan. 2. Glover was arrested Jan. 10 in the Belton area.
Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting. They have said the suspects and victims knew each other.
KANSAS CITY — Police in Kansas City are investigating the shooting death of a woman at an apartment complex on the south end of the city.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Loma Vista neighborhood, according to a news release from police. Officers called to the scene said they heard screaming and calls for help from one of the apartment units and found a woman inside who had been shot.
Officers administered measures to try to save the woman's life, but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests in the case. Detectives canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses.
ST. LOUIS — One person died and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday outside a St. Louis bar, police there said.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Royal Palace just blocks west of Fairground Park in the north part of the city, television station KMOV reported.
Officers called to the scene found a person dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Another person had been shot in the leg. Police did not immediately release the names of the victims.
It was the second shooting at the bar in as many months, according to KMOV. In November, police were called after a fight inside the bar spilled out into the parking lot and culminated in two people being shot.
The DEA's St. Louis Division said Tuesday that agents and task force officers seized 188 kilograms of fentanyl last year, compared to 82 kilograms in 2020 and 104 kilograms in 2019. Investigators also seized a record 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine — an all-time high — and 73 kilograms of heroin.
In addition, a news release said agents in the St. Louis division seized 347 weapons and stopped $15.8 million from reaching drug organization leaders.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat pain in pharmaceutical settings. The DEA said it is 50 times more potent than heroin.