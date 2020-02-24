JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri collegiate athletes may soon be able to capitalize on their image by accepting compensation for endorsements, advertising and other ventures outside of their university.
Two nearly identical bills were discussed in the House General Laws Committee on Monday that would make it illegal for the NCAA and other intercollegiate sporting organizations to punish athletes for making a profit from things like signing autographs or filming commercials.
HB 1564, sponsored by Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, and HB 1792, sponsored by Rep. Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, were presented to the committee at the same time, with both Schroer and Rogers speaking to the representatives together.
There was no vocal opposition to the bill, both within the representatives and the witnesses. Both Rogers and Schroer testified that the NCAA regulations stand in the way of the free-market principles that are the undergirding of the American economy. It was noted several times that student athletes are frequently limited in their ability to gain outside income due to the extreme time commitment of athletic activities — income that is frequently crucial for the athlete or family back home.
Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, noted graduation rates for athletes are low, particularly for Division I men’s basketball and football. Huma estimated just over 50% graduate with a degree, which is particularly stark when compared with the 60% of college athletes playing basketball or football that suffer a chronic injury because of their participation, Huma said.
Additionally, colleges only have to offer medical assistance while a student is under scholarship. Most scholarships are year-to-year, and there is nothing preventing a school from not renewing the scholarship due to an injury that makes them unable to play. If a player suffers an athletic injury requiring treatment or impairing the ability to work after college, the schools are under no obligation to help out.
“One of the issues when I was playing was my All-American teammate was suspended over groceries being dropped up at his doorstep when he was broke and hungry,” said Huma, who played football for UCLA in the late 1990s. “He was on a radio show talking about (how) he was grateful for having a scholarship but for some reason he didn’t have enough. When they found out, they suspended him. And meanwhile they were selling his jersey in the store, fully capitalizing off of his name.”
The bill is based off the Olympic model for paying amateur athletes, where they can’t put advertising on their jersey or capitalize on anything during the event itself but are free in all other regards to accept endorsements and payment from anyone willing to pay for their name or likeness. The Missouri bill was sparked by a bill that passed in California, and several other states have introduced similar legislation.
Tom Kruckemeyer, previously the chief economist of the Missouri Office of Administration for over 25 years, spoke in support of the bill and went even further than it did. He co-authored a paper six years ago with Sarah Steelman, current commissioner of the Office of Administration, that examined the revenue gained from individual college basketball and football players if it were split up in a free-market system, using professional leagues as the model (In the NBA players receive 50% of revenue, in the NFL, 47%. He used these same numbers.).
He estimated in a St. Louis Post-Dispatch article that under his model in 2016, MU players would have individually received $382,000, still one of the lowest numbers in the SEC. At the hearing he estimated that today the average SEC football player is worth $850,000 (with the University of Alabama dragging this figure upward) and SEC basketball players are worth $709,000.
Even with a full-ride scholarship, which is rarely worth more than $50,000, Kruckemeyer emphasized the massive disparity between what a player gets and what a player is worth to a university, particularly when coaches, who are some of the states’ highest paid public employees, are free to capitalize on their images.
The chair of the committee, Rep. Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, concurred while noting that even with a full ride, the education the students receive is frequently “nominal or very shallow, at best”.
The only difference in the bills discussed Monday is that Schroer’s was recently changed to take effect in July 2021 rather than January 2023, when Rogers’ bill would take effect. The California bill that sparked the national wave of student athlete legislation will take effect in 2023, but Rogers endorsed Schroer’s bill over his own, supporting the idea that the sooner the legislation was enacted, the better.
As a wave of legislation sweeps through state legislative bodies, Rogers expressed a desire for a final answer to the issue.
“This will hopefully be an instigator to the federal government,” Rogers said. “There’s already been bipartisan work in D.C. to get something done on this, so hopefully when they realize we’re serious about this, they will.”