JEFFERSON CITY — Small businesses making homemade food products could sell online under a new regulation being considered by state lawmakers.
House Bill 357 removes a prohibition on online selling from cottage food businesses, as well as the restriction to have an annual gross income of $50,000 or less. Businesses would need to keep operations in Missouri, though, to avoid any conflict with interstate commerce laws.
“Most states have some form of cottage industry statute, and it simply allows people to make certain homemade food items in their residential kitchen and sell them to the public”, said Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, the bill sponsor.
The proposed changes to cottage industries regulations, established in 2014, are a response to the COVID-19 impact on these kind of businesses in Missouri.
Cottage industries in the state include catering, baking and canned food businesses, among others.