JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's 2020 General Assembly convenes at noon Wednesday. In the coming months, legislators in Jefferson City will determine the state's budget for the coming year, as well as tackle a number of other issues.
Republican supermajorities in both chambers will continue to push a conservative legislative agenda, following a 2019 session that saw them pass abortion restrictions, tax incentives and class-action lawsuit reform.
Early sentiments and prefiled bills suggest that legislators will attempt to address gun violence, redistricting changes and taxes, among other priorities on both sides of the aisle.
Follow along with the most recent updates on the session's key issues from our statehouse reporting team.
Clean Missouri
Republicans have made their disapproval for Clean Missouri clear, and they will aim to overturn the amendment's changes in 2020.
The initiative, which amended the state's constitution to change lobbying, campaign finance and redistricting rules, was passed with 62% of the vote in 2018.
Opponents primarily take issue with its creation of a "nonpartisan demographer" position to draw the state's district lines, and seek to return the old redistricting process of commissions made up of legislators from both chambers.
Motor fuel tax
Four proposed bills seek to raise Missouri's motor fuel tax, which has remained at 17 cents per gallon for over two decades.
Three of those bills would trigger the Hancock Amendment, a Missouri measure that requires all tax increases over a certain amount to be voted on statewide. However, Proposition D, which sought to increase the tax in 2018, was rejected by voters.
One of the bills, proposed by Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, would not trigger the amendment and has been called an intermediate solution.
Missouri Nondiscrimination Act
This is the 22nd year that the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which adds sexual orientation to the list of protected classes in the Missouri Human Rights Act, has been proposed.
MONA has consistently faced opposition from conservative legislators.
