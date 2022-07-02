For the first time in Missouri’s history, the state has a team of attorneys dedicated to defending people on the verge of having their parole revoked and facing more prison time.
Missouri is the third state in the country to establish a parole revocation defense team, following Connecticut and New York.
“We’re on the cutting edge,” said Stacey Lannert, district defender of the Missouri State Public Defender’s parole revocation defense team. “It’s exciting to be a part of something that’s new.”
Last year, Gov. Mike Parson’s office asked the public defenders system to take on the program, offering $300,000 in funding for a four-person team to represent parole revocation cases all over the state.
The plan came after a federal judge found in November 2020 that the Missouri Department of Corrections was not appropriately providing people with legal representation during parole revocation hearings and mandated more than 20 reforms. A federal appeal is still underway.
“In the course of that, the governor’s office asked if we would provide this representation,” said Mary Fox, director of the Missouri State Public Defender System. “We evaluated the situation and said, ‘Yes, we would.’ And so the governor put in the request for additional staff for us to handle those cases.”
Parole revocation accounts for roughly one-third of new prison admissions in Missouri, according to the lawsuit. Having an attorney helps keep people out of jail and decreases the prison population, Lannert said.
However, at the same time Parson asked Fox to start the revocation defense team, the governor also signed off on the $3.6 million to hire 53 new attorneys.
Those millions came after another lawsuit, where a circuit judge found the public defenders’ waitlists were unconstitutional. When the passage of these two buckets of money was happening, there were more than 1,000 people on the Missouri Public Defender System’s waitlist for an attorney. The waitlist has now been eliminated.
The MacArthur Justice Center Missouri was involved in filing both of the lawsuits — the one on parole legal representation and the waitlists.
While center co-director Amy Breihan believes having more state-funded legal representation is a positive step, she said the idea of putting this on the public defender system’s plate doesn’t seem “practical or feasible.” The center had advocated that the Missouri Department of Corrections, which oversees the parole system, contract with law firms. The public defender’s office was not a party in the parole lawsuit.
“We couldn’t quite understand how they could possibly represent more folks at these hearings, which are intended to move really quickly,” she said. “And I still don’t know.”
The parole process
If people are facing claims that they violated their parole, they will go through a two-part process. Within 10 days, unless they waive the right, they will have a preliminary hearing at a jail close to the place of arrest.
If there is probable cause, then the people are transferred to one of the state’s four prisons where they will await a revocation hearing, which usually takes place within 30 days.
In the parole system, people only have “limited” rights to state-funded legal representation at these hearings. Only people who fall into three categories are eligible — if they’re claiming innocence, if they aren’t mentally capable of representing themselves or if there are “complex mitigating circumstances” in their case.
In Missouri, the responsibility for “screening” whether a person is eligible for an attorney falls on the parole officers.
In the lawsuit, the federal judge found that not only were parole officers across the state not doing these screenings, but they were encouraging incarcerated individuals to waive their rights to preliminary hearings and parole revocation hearings — which often sealed the worst possible fate for the individuals.
According to the lawsuit against the Department of Corrections, a survey found the rate of preliminary hearings conducted was 2.4% and the rate of revocation hearings conducted is 2.2%.
“The evidence indicates this low rate is due, at least in part, to pressure on parolees to waive their hearings,” the federal court wrote in November 2020.
For example, one person testified that he waived his preliminary and revocation hearings because his parole officer told him he would likely be released and that conducting hearings “would just slow the process.” His parole was ultimately revoked.
The Missouri Independent is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization. Published under a Creative Commons license.