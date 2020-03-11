The Missouri Senate won’t meet next week because of COVID-19 concerns, Floor Majority Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said in a tweet Wednesday.

Rowden said he and President Pro Tem Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, will release a full statement Thursday.

The decision comes after a person who attended NICAR20, a data journalism conference in New Orleans, tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. At least two dozen MU students and staff attended the conference, several of whom went to report at the Capitol before they learned about the presumptive positive case.

The House has not announced any plans to cancel its session next week. Both chambers were set to start a 10-day spring break next Thursday.

