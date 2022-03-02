JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri leaders are asking businesses to suspend contracts with Russia and take Russian products off their shelves in a show of support for Ukraine during its ongoing conflict with Russia.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Rep. Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, announced the “Missouri Stands with Ukraine” initiative at a news conference Wednesday. It includes HB 2913, which would require state entities and businesses receiving public funding to suspend contracts with Russia or other countries attacking members of NATO, as well as Ukraine, Finland, Sweden and Georgia.
Kehoe also asked all businesses to stop selling Russian products in solidarity. He said he has reached out to retailers associations across the state and has offered to provide stores with lists of alternative products — preferably made in the U.S., or even Missouri.
“Even if it is a single small sale, it still is a symbol of faith and hope to Ukranians that we stand with you,” Kehoe said.
In 2019, the U.S. imported around $1.8 billion in Russian goods, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, primarily in the form of mineral fuels, precious metals, iron and steel, fertilizers, and inorganic chemicals. Some businesses have already begun removing Russian products from their shelves.
Last weekend, Macadoodles in Columbia stopped selling vodka produced in Russia.
Legislators said there’s only so much they can to affect international change from Missouri. The initiative is intended to work in conjunction with similar sanctions nationwide to weaken the Russian economy.
“We’re doing everything we can with the resources we have and the laws we have in Missouri to affect what’s going on over there and show support for the people,” Plocher said.
The federal government has already imposed sanctions on Russia, blocking imports and cutting off Russia’s largest bank. It tightened those sanctions Wednesday, further restricting Russian access in Belarus and targeting the country’s defense entities.
Plocher also acknowledged that if his bill were to pass, it would not go into effect until August.
“We’ll do what we can,” he said.
The invasion came close to home for legislators because Igor Shalai, legislative assistant for former Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, is originally from Ukraine. He asked for aid for the people still in Ukraine, including his family.
“Every step of what we can do is better and better,” he said.
Gov. Mike Parson issued an order Tuesday for the Capitol dome to be lit in yellow and blue — the colors of the Ukranian flag. Missouri lawmakers took to Twitter when the invasion began last week with calls for harsh action against Russia and messages of support for Ukraine.
The Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System will hold an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss divesting its holdings in Russian assets. It holds about $13 million in Russian securities, accounting for less than 1% of its total portfolio, according to a statement Tuesday.
The House Rules Committee passed a resolution Tuesday declaring Missouri’s support for Ukraine, which was filed by Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill. Plocher, who is also the House majority floor leader, said the House would address the resolution on the floor as soon as possible. Sens. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, and Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, have filed similar resolutions.
“I’m proud to be standing up here,” Haffner said. “I’m proud that the state of Missouri is standing up. And I’m looking forward to the end of this conflict.”