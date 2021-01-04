The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that over the New Year's holiday, there were 458 traffic crashes, 97 traffic crash injuries, four traffic crash fatalities and 135 DWIs.

This year's 78-hour counting period began at 6 p.m. Thursday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Last year, there were 324 traffic crashes and only one fatality in a 30-hour counting period. This year's New Year's holiday traffic statistics show crash injuries were down 140 from last year.

Two fatalities occurred in the Springfield area, one in the St. Joseph area and another in the Rolla area.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

Recommended for you