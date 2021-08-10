Missouri Statehood Day on Aug. 10 begins at the state Capitol with the formal recognition of the Missouri Bicentennial, a reveal of the Missouri Bicentennial stamp, bicentennial-themed exhibits in the Capitol, including the Bicentennial Quilt and the My Missouri 2021 photograph display.
In addition, a U.S. naturalization ceremony will be held in the morning and a statewide ice cream social in the afternoon at Central Dairy in Jefferson City, as well as in communities across the state.
Formal ceremony recognizing the state bicentennial
When: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Front steps of the Missouri State Capitol Building, Jefferson City
Details:
• Presentation of the Missouri Bicentennial stamp
• Remarks by Gary R. Kremer, Sen. Roy Blunt, Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson and Gov. Michael L. Parson
U.S. naturalization ceremony
When: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Where: First Floor Rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol Building, Jefferson City
Bicentennial Tree Dedication
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Southeast Capitol Grounds, Jefferson City
Missouri 2021 ice cream social
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Central Dairy, 610 Madison St, Jefferson City
Details: Central Dairy will provide the first 200 customers in line at the parking lot ice cream trailer a free Birthday Cake flavored Sundae. There will also be $1 ice cream cones available for everyone and sampling of Prairie Farms’ new small batch ice cream pints.
Exhibitions
Bicentennial posters
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: In 2020, Missouri students helped the Missouri Bicentennial Commission commemorate the state’s 200th anniversary by submitting design concepts for a Missouri Bicentennial poster. The exhibit showcases the four winning posters from the elementary and secondary grade levels.
Bicentennial Time Capsule
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Add a “note to future Missourians” to the bicentennial time capsule!
Missouri Bicentennial Mural
wWhen: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: In commemoration of the bicentennial, juried Best of Missouri Hands artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey assisted thousands of Missourians across the state in painting a large composite aluminum panel mural featuring Missouri state symbols, including but not limited to the state Capitol building, state flag and St. Louis Gateway Arch.
Missouri Bicentennial Timeline
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri State Museum, Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Visitors can follow a river of time that flows through thousands of years of Missouri history. Illustrated by St. Louis-based artist Dan Zettwoch and stretching 80 feet, the timeline highlights the triumphs and four tragedies of Missouri history. Missouri’s state symbols and fun references to Missouri’s culture and folklore are scattered along the timeline. Visit to see what you find hidden in the illustrations.
Missouri Trailblazers
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri State Museum, Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Missouri Trailblazers highlights the people, places and organizations that blazed a trail in leadership, innovation and creativity. Explore the exhibit to find Missourians who made a difference, even if you’ve never heard of them before. Connect with these trailblazers through artifacts, interpretive panels and games.
My Missouri 2021 exhibition
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri State Museum, Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Between May 2018 and November 2019, Missouri 2021 invited professional and amateur photographers to capture unusual and meaningful aspects of Missouri. The exhibition, oriented around the four seasons, features selected images from this project and reflects the geographic and cultural landscape of the state.
Bicentennial Quilt exhibition
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: Since the pioneer days of the American Midwest, quilts have been a cornerstone of Missouri culture, fashion, and tradition. The quilt exhibition will feature quilts made across the state in honor of the bicentennial year.
These quilts will be on display:
• Missouri Bicentennial Quilt by SHSMO/Missouri Star Quilt Co.
• Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt by Missouri 4-H
Show Me Hooked Rugs
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: First floor, Missouri State Museum, Missouri Capitol, Jefferson City
Details: To commemorate both the Missouri and Santa Fe Trail bicentennials, Big Muddy Rug Hookers/Association of Traditional Hooking Artists are exhibiting more than three dozen traditional hooked rugs by Missouri artists, past and present, at Missouri State Museum.
ToursWhen: 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m., 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m.
When: Supreme Court of Missouri, 207 W. High St., Jefferson City
Details: Tours of the court are 30 minutes in length and accommodate no more than 65 people. Tours include the first floor, a courtroom (either Division I or Division II), the Old Drum statue,and the law library.
Register: Contact Becky Leathers, Interpretive Resource Specialist, 573-751-7331 or becky.leathers@courts.mo.gov.