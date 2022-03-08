JEFFERSON CITY — In his State of the Judiciary speech Tuesday, Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson called for more military veterans to have access to veterans treatment courts.
Wilson said that while there was sustained cooperation and commitment to establishing drug and juvenile courts throughout the state, veterans treatment courts were being overlooked.
“The burdens of military service do not magically disappear the moment a veteran leaves active duty. For some, those burdens can lead to mental health struggles that manifest themselves in substance abuse and conduct that, unfortunately, can land them in our justice system,” Wilson said. “Make no mistake: Missouri veterans courts work."
Veterans treatment courts coordinate comprehensive treatment and services to help veterans who have been charged with crimes. But Wilson said such courts serve only about a third of the state.
Missouri has 15 veterans court programs that serve 40 counties. They are primarily concentrated in more populated areas, including Columbia and St. Louis. As for the northern part of the state, there are few courts designed to help veterans.
Wilson made his remarks in the House chamber to a joint session of the House and Senate.
When it came to court security, Wilson told legislators that Missouri judges have been targeted and harassed online and at home.
In the past 17 years, three judges in other states have been targeted with attacks against family members and assassination attempts.
“Eleven states have already passed laws enhancing safety for judges, and more are considering such legislation now,” Wilson said. "We owe it to those who serve in Missouri's judiciary not to learn — in the worst possible way — that we, too, did too little, too late."
He said the judiciary looked forward to working with legislators on a judicial privacy act proposed by Rep. Bruce DeGroot, R-Ellisville. It would allow the closure of judicial officers' personal information.
Because of the pandemic the past two years, the judicial branch has relied heavily on online services. Wilson applauded how the state was able to host thousands of hearings online, in virtual courtrooms.
Wilson then went on to praise Gov. Mike Parson’s plan for broadband expansion around the state.
“Courts, whether virtual or in person, must be equally open and accessible for all Missourians, regardless of who you are or where you live,” Wilson said. “Increased bandwidth especially for our rural courthouses and the communities they serve, will help us better utilize online services to increase efficiency and access, making your courts more user-friendly for everyone."
As the son of a judge and public health official, Wilson, a native of Jefferson City, has spent his whole life surrounded by state officials. He was appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon as a member of the Supreme Court in 2012.
“I grew up believing that government is people — well-meaning, hardworking people — and I believe that still today,” Wilson said. “We all have different jobs, and we serve in different ways, but we are united in the spirit and goal of service."
During his speech, Wilson emphasized the importance of the state courts.
According to Wilson, more than 750,000 circuit court cases were resolved thanks to the 350 trial judges and the 3,000 court clerks, bailiffs, court reporters and other staff members that helped the judicial branch through the pandemic.
Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, said she appreciated the speech.
“I particularly liked the part where he reminded everyone that when you think of government, it’s not that’s a bad guy over there, but we are the government collectively,” Reisch said. “I also appreciated that to him, it was real people trying to make the best decisions that they could.”