The Missouri Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday for a case that could potentially compel the state to expand Medicaid coverage.
Stephanie Doyle, et al., Luke Barber and Christine Chaney v. Jennifer Tidball, et al. was first heard in Cole County in June. Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem ruled that “the voter-approved amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion,” according to previous AP reporting.
The initial lawsuit was filed in Cole County after the Missouri General Assembly failed to appropriate funding to expand Medicaid, despite the fact that 53% of Missouri voters voted for its expansion in August 2020.
Tuesday's arguments come after the appellants’ attorneys filed an appeal of Beetem’s decision on June 24.
The appellants are Stephanie Doyle, Melinda Hille, Autumn Stultz, Luke Barber and Christine Chaney. All appellants are suing the state because they would have been eligible under the proposed specifications for Medicaid expansion.
The respondents are Jennifer Tidball, acting director of the Department of Health of Senior Services; Kirk Matthews, acting director of MO HealthNet; and Kim Evans, director of the Family Support Division.
The appellants are represented by Charles Hatfield of Stinson LLP of Jefferson City. The state was represented by Solicitor General John Sauer of the attorney general’s office.
Both arguments hinged on whether the Medicaid expansion was constitutional. The attorneys on both sides focused primarily on whether Medicaid expansion would violate Article III Section 51 of the Missouri Constitution.
The statute states that "initiative shall not be used for the appropriation of money other than of new revenues created and provided for thereby, or for any other purpose prohibited by this constitution. Except as provided in this constitution, any measure proposed shall take effect when approved by a majority of the votes cast thereon."
Sauer argued that the statute "does not say the initiative shalt not appropriate, it says the initiative shall not be used, used to appropriate."
He continued, "regardless of whether or not what the court said and all those prior cases ... it has the same effect as mandating appropriation and that is a violation."
In his rebuttal, Hatfield refuted Sauer's claim that the initiative violated the constitution.
"When the Constitution uses the words: 'the initiative shall not be used for appropriation' there's a very finite and very discreet meaning. It does not mean expenditure, it means appropriation," Hatfield said.
"The legislature [submits] hundreds of bills a year ... then the next year they come back and say: Now should we appropriate to fund the thing in this bill that everybody told us was going to cost money?" Hatfield continued. "That's what happened here. Everyone does their job, it's the exact same process. The people acting as their own legislature passed a bill, the legislature now has the discretion to fund it."
There is no date set for when the state Supreme Court will reconvene or rule on this case.