Missouri is poised to begin installing electric vehicle charging stations at some of its state parks.
Under a budget measure approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson, the Department of Natural Resources received $1 million to begin installing a network of the stations within the park system.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to add this additional amenity for our visitors,” said state parks spokeswoman Miranda Frederick.
Although electric cars are growing in popularity throughout the U.S., car buyers remain concerned about finding places to charge their vehicles when they are on the road.
The build-out for the parks is in its infancy.
“The plans for deployment of the charging stations are still in the initial stages of development so no specific details are available at this time,” Frederick said.
But, she added, “We have experienced an increase in demand for electric vehicle charging in some parks. In response, visitors with their own equipment can currently use a campsite electric pedestal, if available, for a small fee.”
Missouri’s effort mirrors what is happening in other state park systems.
In March, Colorado began building a network of charging stations in its parks, partnering with Rivian, an electric vehicle maker that has a production facility in Bloomington, Illinois.
In April, South Carolina officials opened a third charging station in a state park, picking the trio because of their proximity to interstates and city centers.
West Virginia State Parks also provides electric vehicle charging stations at nine of its parks. There is no fee for charging an electric vehicle at the state parks in the Mountain State.