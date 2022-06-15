The Missouri Bicentennial Mural will be dedicated at 2:30 p.m. June 23 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building in Jefferson City .
The mural is 12 feet by 30 feet and made up of 15 panels, which are each 4 by 6 feet.
It was recently installed inside Harry’s Place Cafeteria located on the fourth floor of the office building for the public to enjoy, according to a Tuesday news release from the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Best Hands of Missouri artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey began painting the mural in April 2019, Bailey said. Horrell and Bailey work together at the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
The mural was painted by 16,116 Missouri residents, which unofficially broke the world record for the most painters of a single mural, according to a May news release.
“We could’ve had a lot more people if COVID-19 hadn’t come,” Bailey said. “We had to cancel a lot of events.”
For around three years, Horrell and Bailey drove across the state of Missouri in Horrell’s pickup truck. They brought supplies and one or two panels at a time to schools, parks and events so people could participate in the painting process, Horrell said.
“We were not looking for artists, although many artists participated,” Horrell said. “We were looking for farmers, truck drivers, schoolchildren, grandparents and anybody and everybody else.”
Colors were already chosen and each panel was split into small triangles so people knew exactly where to place their paint brush.
The Great Seal of the State of Missouri, located in the center of the mural and touching six different panels, was the most difficult part to paint, Horrell said.
Horrell and Bailey have done many “paint-for a cause” events before, which bring people together to paint. They have done them for charities, schools and veterans homes in the past.
“This was a paint for a cause for the state of Missouri,” Horrell said.
Horrell came up with the mural idea because he wanted as many citizens as possible to have a hand in the painting of the Bicentennial Mural. Bailey came up with the idea of featuring 19 state symbols on the mural.
Painters of the mural came from 358 Missouri towns, 30 states and 17 countries, according to the news release.
People can see the Missouri Bicentennial Mural at the Truman Building during regular visitor hours, which are 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.