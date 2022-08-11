Tony Tolbert checks on his son while he charges his car

Tony Tolbert interacts with his child in the car while he charges his Tesla at the Tesla supercharger station in Columbia. Tolbert made the switch to an electric vehicle, believing it is environmentally sound and cost effective. “The trip to Chicago cost me $30,” he said.

 Tanishka R./Missourian

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to make a more than $100 million investment in electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery powered cars and trucks on the road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft report to the federal government outlining how it plans to add charging stations at key locations along the state’s interstate highway system.

