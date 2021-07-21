Amanda Burrows makes frequent trips from her hometown of Tuscumbia to the Lake of the Ozarks.
While driving down U.S. 54 last spring, she spotted an enormous Confederate flag planted on a grassy knoll south of Eldon. She said it didn’t sit well with her.
“While I respect everyone’s right to free speech, I didn’t think it was a good look for the lake,” Burrows said.
A few months later, she leased the billboard next to the flag with a message of tolerance on the front: “EQUALITY BIGGER THAN HATE.”
When the billboard near the base of the flag pole became available in May, Burrows organized a GoFundMe campaign to produce and lease the sign.
She set a goal of $3,850. On Tuesday, she had raised over $39,000 from more than 1,000 donors.
“The purpose was to pinpoint a message that no one could disagree with,” Burrows said.
The flag sits on private property on the side of the highway, and Burrows said she does respect American history and the free exchange of opinions.
“They are exercising their right to free speech,” she said. “I don’t think anyone should impede upon that. I’ve made no effort to do so, nor will I.”
Yet, in her initial post on the GoFundMe page, Burrows said she didn’t want visitors to leave Eldon with the impression that it is stuck in a place of ignorance, hate and racism.
“In spite of anyone’s best historical argument, the Confederate flag cannot be separated from what it represented during the Civil War — slavery,” she said.
The message on the billboard has been so well received that donors were willing to continue funding the lease to keep the sign displayed. Burrows said she no longer has to develop an exit strategy for the billboard.
“Now the billboard can be up for the foreseeable future,” she said. “With the support that the billboard has received from the get-go, I think it’s loud and clear that the flag does not represent the ideals of everyone here.”
A follow-up post on her GoFundMe page expressed her gratitude for the response, calling it overwhelming and positive.
“I am reading every comment & my heart is full,” she wrote. “This has exceeded every expectation I set when this was started. With this support, we can continue to exercise our right to free speech for the foreseeable future. Equality is bigger then(sic) hate.”
The Confederate flag that represented the South in the Civil War has a long, divided history. Some argue that it is a symbol of pride and an honorable reference to history. Others consider it a symbol of racism and white supremacy.
In the last five years, Confederate flags and statues have been removed from some sports organizations and military bases as pressure grows.
The Confederate flag hanging at the statehouse in South Carolina was taken down in 2015 after mass shooter Dylann Roof took the lives of nine African Americans in their Charleston church.
NASCAR has banned the use of Confederate flags in races, protesters in Virginia toppled a statue of Jefferson Davis and the Marine Corps abolished the display of Confederate flags in their military installations.
Closer to home, a Civil War monument was moved in 2017 from Forest Park in St. Louis to The Missouri Civil War Museum in Jefferson Barracks after it had been defaced several times.
In January, a number of rioters carried Confederate flags as they stormed the nation’s Capitol.
“Whatever someone’s understanding or intent is with that flag, they cannot control how people react to it,” Burrows said. “It should not be allowed to speak for everyone in the community.”
Burrows is a Missouri native who has worked for both public and private employers. She attended college in Warrensburg before moving to Jefferson City to work on staff for the state legislature.
She later conducted child abuse and neglect investigations for the Children’s Division of the state Department of Social Services and spent seven years with the Attorney General’s Office and the Medicaid fraud control unit.
She now works on health-care fraud prevention for a private company.
Since the creation of the GoFundMe page, Burrows said she has received supportive comments from people around the world encouraging her efforts.
“It has exceeded my wildest expectations of what could have happened when this billboard went up,” she said. “Equality in all forms is something that we should strive for and that is a message that I think resonates with people.”