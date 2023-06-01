JEFFERSON CITY — Anyone with a Missouri address can order a free kit containing two doses of emergency contraception, also known as the morning-after pill, through a new project launching Thursday by the nonprofit Missouri Family Health Council.

The project also includes more than 30 community distribution sites across the state where anyone can pick up a free kit, no questions asked, said the council’s executive director, Michelle Trupiano. Another eight sites include locations such as domestic violence shelters, where kits will be available to clients.