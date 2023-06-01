JEFFERSON CITY — Anyone with a Missouri address can order a free kit containing two doses of emergency contraception, also known as the morning-after pill, through a new project launching Thursday by the nonprofit Missouri Family Health Council.
The project also includes more than 30 community distribution sites across the state where anyone can pick up a free kit, no questions asked, said the council’s executive director, Michelle Trupiano. Another eight sites include locations such as domestic violence shelters, where kits will be available to clients.
“Since the Dobbs ruling, we knew that it was more important than ever to ensure that people have factual information about all the available options for their care and that we reduced as many barriers as possible for people to access that care,” Trupiano said.
The decision nearly a year ago by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization removed the federally protected right to an abortion and returned regulation power to states. Abortion is now banned in 14 states, including Missouri, and greatly restricted in others.
Morning-after pills are a type of emergency contraception used after intercourse to prevent an unintended pregnancy. The pill contains levonorgestrel, most commonly known as the brand name Plan B.
The one-dose pill is sold over the counter for as much $40 to $50. Generic versions that cost less are also available. Not all pharmacies carry the pills, however, and they sometimes are behind the counter and must be requested.
The pill works mainly by delaying ovulation, so an egg is not released until after the sperm is no longer viable. It has been confused with an abortion and was initially questioned under Missouri’s abortion ban.
“Emergency contraception is a safe and effective way to prevent pregnancy,” Trupiano said. “It does not terminate a pregnancy. It is not medication abortion. All forms of contraception remain legal in Missouri.”
It can be up to 89% effective if taken within 72 hours after unprotected intercourse, and is most effective when taken immediately.
“We are looking at this as that proactive, have-it-in-your-medicine-cabinet option, so that if an emergency does happen,” Trupiano said, “you already have it.”
People can visit to MFHC.org/EC to sign up for a kit to be delivered or find the nearest community distribution site, which are located throughout Missouri but mainly include health clinics in urban areas.
“We felt it was really important to make sure that geography wasn’t going to be a barrier for folks, which is why we are also mailing kits so that everyone will have access to a kit one way or another,” Trupiano said.
The kit includes two morning-after pills, condoms, a dental dam and personal lubricant; as well as sexual health information and where to access family planning services.
“We are trying to meet people wherever they are at and then get them connected to ongoing services if that’s what needed,” she said.
The project is funded through the federal Title X family planning program, which has provided breast and cervical cancer screening, contraceptives and sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment to low-income individuals for more than 50 years.
The Missouri Family Health Council has for more than 40 years been the administrator of Title X funds in Missouri, currently allocating about $5 million a year to dozens of health clinics across the state.
Trupiano said she believes Missouri is the only other state besides Texas to use the funds to provide free emergency contraception to those who request it by mail.
About 5,600 kits will be doled out initially as a pilot project, she said. The council wants to learn more about how many kits are needed and where before making more available.
She said, “Our intention is 100% to continue this.”