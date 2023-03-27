 Skip to main content
Missourians with developmental disabilities languish in hospitals, jails, shelters

Community Opportunities clients David, left, and Megan, enjoy a moment with community skills teacher Kristin Nobus, right, at the agency’s day program in Troy.

On a Friday afternoon in late December, Geri Curtis received a disturbing phone call informing her she had only five days to find a new home for a developmentally disabled person.

As part of her job as public administrator for Livingston County, she had become legal guardian of a person with severe developmental disabilities two months earlier. The person, autistic and unable to speak, was living in a residential support facility in Jackson County.

The group homes operated by Community Opportunities in Troy. Each has rooms for five clients.

Jessica Bax, director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities, speaks during a March 8 House Budget Committee hearing

Jessica Bax, director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities, speaks during a March 8 House Budget Committee hearing with Department of Mental Health Director Valerie Huhn, center, and Molly Boeckman, director of administrative services.
