There are at least 37 abortion providers in a region comprising Missouri and its neighboring states. If Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, the number of options in the region would be reduced immediately to 23 because of trigger laws.
The Missourian’s count of clinics is based on information from the National Abortion Federation, a professional association of abortion providers.
Along with Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma, Missouri would fall among 13 conservative states that would ban most abortions immediately. Missouri currently has only one place where someone can get an abortion — the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis. Even that came close to being shut down in 2020.
The latest available statistics published by the state Department of Health and Senior Services showed that over 4,600 women had an abortion in 2019, and 60 of them were performed after 21 weeks of pregnancy or more. The Guttmacher Institute, a watchdog policy and research organization committed to improving sexual health rights, reported that the overall numbers do not indicate these abortions were performed within the state itself — most women traveled to other states to get an abortion.
At present, abortions are considered to be legal in Missouri up to 22 weeks of pregnancy. Only in cases when the woman’s health is at risk can abortions be performed beyond that time period.
Missouri has been known to be one of the most hostile states when it comes to abortion rights, and has some of the most restrictive policies in place. There were close to 30 abortion providers in the 1980s, after which the number kept decreasing.
The trigger law that could uphold the ban was passed in 2019. It stated that abortion would only be allowed until eight weeks of pregnancy — which, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, is before many women learn that they are pregnant. The law did not have any mention of exceptions for cases of rape, and doctors performing an abortion could also find themselves charged with a felony and have their licenses revoked.
The Attorney General’s Office has expressed interest in enacting the 2019 trigger law. “If we’re successful and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I’m prepared to immediately issue the opinion that would protect the unborn in Missouri,” Eric Schmitt said in a news release after Politico reported on the leaked Supreme Court document.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, each state would be free to enact its own abortion law.
Continued access to the remaining providers in four states surrounding Missouri without trigger laws — Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas and Nebraska — would depend on what lawmakers do going forward.
Nebraska
Lawmakers are trying to ban abortions in the coming months.
This year, Sen. Joni Albrecht, R-Thurston, tried to push for the Human Life Protection Act or LB-933, which would ban abortion completely except in cases of health-related risks of the mother. Gov. Pete Ricketts had also released a statement confirming his support to the cause.
“There’s never been a more exciting time to be pro-life,” Ricketts said in the news statement. “(The bill) would ban abortion in Nebraska immediately after Roe v. Wade is overturned.”
The bill, which stated that it would not only ban abortion but also criminally penalize anyone performing it, got tied up in an eight-hour filibuster and failed to move forward. In addition, there were two other anti-abortion bills that could have been passed this year.
The Heartbeat Act, LB 781, sponsored by Sen. Julie Slama, R-Peru, would have required a physician to perform an ultrasound prior to performing an abortion. If a heartbeat is detected, the bill would make it illegal for any abortion to be performed afterward.
On the other hand, Sen. Suzanne Geist, R-Lincoln’s Chemical Abortion Safety Protocol Act, LB 1086, could have prohibited physicians from providing any abortion-inducing drug to women more than 49 days pregnant.
The regular legislative session has ended. Sen. Mike Hilgers, R-Lincoln, has said that he would work with Ricketts to call for a special session if the Supreme Court does move to strike down Roe, the Nebraska Examiner reported. After which, Democrats such as Sen. Jen Day, D-Omaha and Sen. Adam Morfeld, D-Lincoln tweeted and expressed their support for abortion rights and how they will continue to fight the legislation.
“We will never stop fighting,” read one of Day’s tweets. “I’m sad tonight but tomorrow, we rise.”
Iowa
Roe’s overturning would not impact the legality of abortions in Iowa, since the state’s Supreme Court struck down a potential trigger ruling in 2018 that recognized a woman’s right to abortion under Iowa’s constitution.
Apart from banning abortion, the trigger law would have mandated that performing abortion after six weeks from the last menstrual period would be illegal, and even then, women requiring abortion in the state would have to wait for at least 72 hours before receiving services, and that, too, only after getting an additional medical appointment first.
Although the bill was struck down, the Center for Reproductive Rights reports that those seeking abortion care are still required to undergo counseling and an ultrasound. Even then, abortion can only be performed legally up to 20 weeks of pregnancy — which is less than the time period Missouri currently has in place at 22 weeks.
At the same time, Gov. Kim Reynolds and around 60 Republican lawmakers are asking the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn the 2018 decision. A number of anti-abortion rights groups have also been pushing for a constitutional amendment to invalidate the Iowa Supreme Court’s 2018 decision.
Kansas
With primaries coming up in August for the state, Kansas lawmakers have high stakes in terms of competing for or against the right to an abortion remaining in the state constitution.
A Kansas Supreme Court ruling in 2019 established that every resident has a right to personal autonomy, which extended to women making their own decision if they wanted to continue their pregnancy or not. It struck down HCR 5019, which tried to prohibit some abortion procedures from being performed.
But legislation passed HCR 5003 in January 2021, which would amend the state’s constitution by adding a new section stating there is no constitutional right to abortion. It also proposed an amendment that placed it on the ballot for August of this year. If it receives enough votes, it would pave the way for elected state representatives and senators to pass any law on abortion they would deem fit.
However, the amendment does include wording that accounts for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, in addition to medical emergencies threatening the mother’s life.
Illinois
Illinois is known to be one of the more liberal states when it comes to abortion rights. Thousands of women cross state lines every year to get abortion care in one of the 11 abortion providers in the state.
In 2019, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law the Health and Safety Act, which expanded abortion rights all across the state. It rescinded bans on late-term abortions and removed criminal penalties for doctors performing them.
The only restrictive policy currently in place in Illinois is the Parental Notification Act, which states that a minor’s parents or legal guardian must be notified before she is provided with abortion services. The 2021 legislature repealed that law as well, which will go into effect in June.
As per the latest numbers released by the state’s Department of Public Health, nearly 10,000 women traveled to Illinois to get an abortion in 2020 — roughly a 29% increase compared to the previous year. Of them, more than 6,500 were Missouri residents.
Pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision coupled with subsequent laws in neighboring states, the numbers are only expected to grow exponentially and could make the state a magnet for those seeking alternative options.
Pritzer, however, warned that Illinois might not always continue to be a liberal, pro-choice state.
“If the wrong people are elected to office, people who are against women’s rights get elected to office, if the legislature or governorship turns Republican, we will end up being an anti-choice state,” NBC Chicago quoted him as saying.