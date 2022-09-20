JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday.

The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.

