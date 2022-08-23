The Missouri Department of Transportation is requesting community feedback on a potential express bus service between downtown Columbia and Jefferson City. As part of phase 2 of its Columbia-Jefferson City Express Bus Study, MoDOT published an online survey with questions for the public that it will use to assess the community’s transit needs.
Residents, workers and visitors of mid-Missouri are invited to participate in the 21-question survey about their needs and interests. The survey includes questions about the public’s transportation use, demographic information and whether they would use the service.
The study began earlier this year with the goal of outlining how statewide transit could improve, according to the department's website. Considering the populations, employers and attractions of Columbia and Jefferson City, the department discovered inadequate transit options between them.
While current services provide transportation between the two cities, they run later in the workday. Greyhound, for example, has one daily bus to Jefferson City that arrives at 2:50 p.m. and leaves for Columbia at 7:40 p.m., according to its website.
Along with publishing the online survey, MoDOT’s website says it plans to promote the survey to travelers, commuters and businesses directly. Organizations can sign up online to have MoDOT promote the survey to their members.
When the survey is complete, the study will move on to Phase 3, where MoDOT will evaluate the survey responses and make a plan for the service, according to its website.
Information about the study's findings and future is not yet publicly available.
"While there are no plans for this now, we hope to identify the need for potential further study and long range planning," said Adam Pulley, communications manager for the department. MoDOT declined a request for an interview but Pulley shared a statement via email.