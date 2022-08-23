The Missouri Department of Transportation is requesting community feedback on a potential express bus service between downtown Columbia and Jefferson City. As part of phase 2 of its Columbia-Jefferson City Express Bus Study, MoDOT published an online survey with questions for the public that it will use to assess the community’s transit needs.

Residents, workers and visitors of mid-Missouri are invited to participate in the 21-question survey about their needs and interests. The survey includes questions about the public’s transportation use, demographic information and whether they would use the service.

