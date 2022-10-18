As winter weather approaches, the Missouri Department of Transportation is “preparing for the worst,” due to a critical shortage of snow plow operators, the department stated in a news release on Tuesday.

According to the release, MoDOT is nearly 30% below the staffing levels required to meet the demand of a statewide winter storm.

