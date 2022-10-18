As winter weather approaches, the Missouri Department of Transportation is “preparing for the worst,” due to a critical shortage of snow plow operators, the department stated in a news release on Tuesday.
According to the release, MoDOT is nearly 30% below the staffing levels required to meet the demand of a statewide winter storm.
Becky Allmeroth, the MoDOT chief safety and operations officer, said in an interview Tuesday that this is up from a 15% deficit in staffing during the previous winter. She said motorists may have felt the shortage some last winter, but now people across the state will notice the additional time it takes to clear the roads if these positions are not filled.
Shortages are more severe in the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas and along Interstate 70, Allmeroth said. However, motorists statewide may notice the delays, as MoDOT’s strategy this winter is to equalize staff across Missouri.
“Those shortages will be felt across the entire state, but that’s to make sure that we have some consistent results,” Allmeroth said. “Once we get everything kind of stabilized, we will have employees that are traveling from the north part of the state and the southern part of the state to fill in across Interstate 70.”
The shortage can be attributed to competition for commercially licensed drivers. Allmeroth said, “We are absolutely competing for those same CDL operators that most other industries are, so those people that would drive for Amazon or drive a truck for Walmart or school bus drivers, that is the same pool of employees that everybody is really fighting for.”
To recruit more plow operators, the department is “turning over every single stone possible,” Allmeroth said. MoDOT will supplement the plow operator staff with employees in other safety-sensitive positions, and the department is reaching out to retired employees, CDL drivers who may not have work during winter weather and high school students looking for a career.
The department plans to conduct a statewide winter weather drill on Oct. 20 to train for winter. Motorists should expect an increase in MoDOT vehicles on state routes as employees respond to a simulated forecast of significant snow. In rural areas, crews will deploy at 8 a.m., but the drill will not begin until after 9 a.m. in urban areas, according to the Tuesday news release. The exercise should end by 3 p.m. The department’s emergency operation centers, communications system and every piece of winter equipment will be tested.
The National Weather Service will produce its Winter Outlook on Thursday morning, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service St. Louis office. In an interview Tuesday, Gosselin said there was not a strong signal for temperatures above or below normal temperatures, but there is a 30-40% chance that this winter will be wetter than normal.
For more information on how to apply to be a plow operator, visit modot.org or call 888-ASK-MODOT.