The Missouri Department of Transportation staff released its draft five-year plan for highway improvements Wednesday.
Unveiling the plan to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission opens a 30-day public review and comment period, according to a MoDOT news release.
The draft — covering projects from July 1 through June 30, 2028 — addresses widening and improving I-70, a major investment passed by the legislature and awaiting the signature of Gov. Mike Parson.
The plan outlines $14 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years, with average expenditures of about $2.1 billion per year, the release states.
“Aside from the new funding from the General Assembly, this year’s program didn’t add a significant number of projects to the last two years as we manage the fiscal constraints of the funding,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in the release.
The proposed program can be viewed on MoDOT's website at modot.org/DRAFTSTIP. The formal comment period ends July 6.
The commission will review the comments and the final transportation program before considering it for approval at its July 12 meeting, the release said.