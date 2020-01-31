There was a 5% drop in vehicle fatalities last year, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a press release.
MoDOT reported 876 deaths in 2019 compared to 921 in 2018.
While the numbers are encouraging, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said the ultimate goal is to get to zero.
"It's difficult to celebrate considering we still had nearly 900 people killed in Missouri traffic crashes," McKenna said in the release. "The frequency with which we're losing people simply traveling from one place to the other is unacceptable."
Despite the drop in vehicle deaths, motorcycle and pedestrian deaths both experienced a rise this past year. There were 118 motorcyclists killed and 109 pedestrians died in 2019, according to the release. The number of pedestrian deaths was the highest in 10 years.
Though weather and road conditions are always possible factors, the report says that most crashes occur due to distracted, impaired, or reckless driving or not wearing a seat belt.
"Nearly all of these fatalities are preventable when we make good choices and resolve to use the transportation system in an appropriate manner," said Jon Nelson, assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer.
MoDOT recommends the following actions to help prevent fatal crashes:
- Always wear a seat belt and use appropriate child safety seats.
- If riding a motorcycle or bicycle, always wear a helmet and other protective gear.
- Never drive distracted. Put your cell phone down.
- Obey the speed limit and other traffic laws.
- Never drive impaired. Always arrange for a sober ride.