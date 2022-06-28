Months before Monday's fatal train derailment, the Missouri Department of Transportation unsuccessfully asked state lawmakers to increase funding for safety improvements to rail crossings including the crash location, an agency document shows.
In a January action plan draft submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, MoDOT marked "revise state legislation to allow more flexible use of state funding" as a strategy for improving the safety of highway-rail grade crossings.
At the heart of the state funding proposal is the Grade Crossing Safety Account (GCSA), which can only be used for building or maintaining automatic signals or safety devices at railroad crossings.
A separate MoDOT plan, from February, lists the site of Monday's derailment — near Mendon, Mo. — as a location slated to receive safety improvements like "lights and gates" under the fund. The site currently has a stop sign and rail crossing sign on the same post.
The timeline for the improvements isn't clear.
"Specific project development is done in coordination with (the railway) and the county based on very limited funding," a MoDOT spokesperson wrote in a statement. "The next step for this location is to work with these parties to develop an agreed upon solution and schedule."
The MoDOT's February plan shows that about a fifth of the Mendon crossing project's $400,000 cost would come from the GCSA, with federal funds covering the rest.
The state account receives 25 cents from each vehicle registration and renewal in Missouri — a rate that the transportation department notes hasn't been adjusted since its 1999 creation.
That translates to about $1.5 million in available funding each year, a department spokesperson said, and roughly 20 completable annual projects. MoDOT's February plan listed more than 75 "short-term capital rail investment" targets, including the Mendon crossing. There is no clear priority list for the projects.
It would be up to Missouri's legislature to increase the amount given to the GCSA fund, a move that does not appear to have been proposed during the 2022 legislative session.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the fee would need to be 44 cents from each registration to compensate for inflation that has occurred since 1999.
Federal funding is also an important part of MoDOT's rail improvements, with about $6 million available for such projects, a department spokesperson said.
The target of department improvements has been highway-rail grade crossings, where roads cross train tracks at the same level, like the Mendon site where an Amtrak passenger train hit a dump truck.
There are more than 3,300 public crossings in that category, MoDOT said, and roughly half have no lights or gates.
Monday's derailment has resulted in four deaths, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with 150 people treated for injuries.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, which occurred in Chariton County in northern Missouri.