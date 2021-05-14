JEFFERSON CITY — Another proposal to prevent the requirement of "vaccine passports" in places that receive state funding for individuals wanting to access transportation was approved by House members Thursday night.
Brought by Rep. John Black, R-Marshfield, the amendment was made to Senate Bill 46, which modifies provisions relating to transportation.
The amendment specifically reads that "no county, city, town or village in this state receiving public funds shall require documentation of an individual having received a vaccination against COVID-19 in order for the individual to access transportation systems or services or any other public accommodations."
This legislation is another instance of lawmakers working to prevent the requirement of vaccine passports. Several bills have contained the language, in an effort to ensure it becomes law.
Previous Missourian reporting highlighted the legislation proposed in a health care bill, Senate Bill 403. This bill prohibits any "government entity ... to issue vaccine passports for the purpose of certifying an individual's vaccination status to a third party." The bill would allow private businesses to require proof of vaccination but establishes the government cannot require those businesses to do so.
SB 46 will now go back to the Senate.