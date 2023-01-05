Kat Cunningham, who settled with 16 businesses this year over accusations that her company, Moresource, mismanaged their payroll taxes, has been indicted on 38 federal charges of fraud and embezzlement.
A federal grand jury returned the indictment in December, and it was made public Thursday before Cunningham's first court appearance.
The indictment alleges that she used Moresource to engage in a $1.5 million fraud and embezzlement scheme.
The company was contracted to file payroll and income taxes with the state and the IRS, but she used funds from clients for personal use and to sustain company operations, according to the indictment.
Among the allegations in the indictment:
• Cunningham embezzled a total of $1,545,427 of payroll deposits from 24 Moresource clients.
• She used client funds to pay penalties and interest assessed by the IRS for late payroll tax deposits.
• She borrowed money on multiple occasions from at least two non-bank lenders to cover shortfalls in client funds in the Moresource payroll account.
• She used SBA funds to replace client funds she embezzled rather than use the funds for working capital.
• She embezzled federal funds from an organization called Mid-Missouri Business Leadership Network (previously called Abilities for Business) to put money in the Moresource payroll account and cover money she had also embezzled.
• She also put organization funds into her personal bank account.
• She asked clients to make early payroll deposits to replace money she had embezzled. She reportedly told the clients she was having "cash flow issues."
Most of these transactions occurred between 2017 and 2019. Cunningham, 62, closed Moresource in June 2020 when she was still working with 141 clients.
The businesses accused Moresource and Cunningham of negligence and breach of contract, claiming the management company failed to forward their payroll taxes to the IRS. They accused Moresource of causing them to bear nearly $740,000 in losses, penalties and late fees.
In 2020, Barry Roewe, owner of TrueSon Exteriors, said he received a letter from the IRS about payroll taxes and initially considered it a “piece of paperwork” that he needed to send over to Moresource.
Moresource had been in charge of TrueSon Exterior’s employee administration and payroll taxes since 2012. Roewe quickly discovered a larger issue was in play after Moresource officials were unable to locate the money his business owed to the IRS.
According to court documents, more than $75,000 owed in taxes was taken from TrueSon Exterior’s bank account, but the money never made it to the IRS. The amount owed started at $77,193.15 but shot up to $108,000 as a result of late fees and other penalties assessed by the IRS.
A few months later, several additional clients joined the lawsuit against Moresource, including the Fire Protection District, the Mozambique Orphanage Fund, The Pet Fair, Cleek’s, Advanced Drywall, Jostens and others. All claimed Moresource had mismanaged their payroll funds.