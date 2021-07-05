A motorcycle crash Saturday in Morgan County killed a 35-year-old man from Stover.
The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. on Missouri Route 52. Jeffery Smith was traveling eastbound on a 2003 Harley Davidson when a westbound 2016 Jeep Wrangler turned left in front of him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Smith collided with the other vehicle and was pronounced dead seven minutes later at 10:17 p.m..
He was transported to a funeral home directly from the scene.
This crash was Troop F of Missouri State Highway Patrol's first fatality of the month and 29th fatality of the year.