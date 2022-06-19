Clare Marie Kuebler was selected as the winner of the 2022 Miss Missouri pageant in Mexico, Missouri on Saturday, according to a news release from Leslie Meyer.
Kuebler, 21, is an MU graduate and Wildwood native. Kuebler edged out Chelsea Arnold of Branson, Marissa Jarnagin of Independence, Holly Enowski of Eldon and Halie Hebron of O'Fallon to win the competition, the release said.
The Miss Missouri pageant was only her second pageant she's competed in, Kuebler said.
"My first pageant was last September, which was local, and I was crowned the Spirit of St. Louis," she said. "That led me to a ticket to the Miss Missouri pageant."
Kuebler was "discovered" in a rather unconventional manner. While she was working her part-time summer job in her hometown last year, she was randomly approached by a pageant director, she said. The director found her on Facebook and recruited her for pageants.
"I hate a missed opportunity," she said. "Last minute I ended up signing up and it has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience."
The Miss Missouri pageant consists of four parts: private interviews with a panel of judges, an individual talent portion, a red carpet event and social impact/onstage interview.
For the talent section of the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical dance to a cover of the song "What a Feeling" from the movie "Flashdance." Out of all the sections of the competition, Kuebler said the talent portion is her favorite.
"I've been dancing since the age of four," she said. "I truly love to dance and when thinking about all the phases of competition, I feel most at peace with it (dancing)."
Kuebler's social impact initiative, a cause that each candidate promotes while competing, is about pediatric cancer and childhood cancer advocacy, "Celebrating Courage: Childhood Cancer Advocacy," she said.
For winning the competition, Kuebler was awarded a $14,000 scholarship, along with a hefty prize package that includes an official crown accompanied by a walnut crown box, a talent consultation in Kansas City, a feature article in LO Profile Magazine, a wardrobe from the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization and a fur coat, the release said.
Kuebler's victory at the Miss Missouri pageant punches her ticket for the Miss America competition, which takes place in December in Connecticut, she said.
"It's something that I would have never guessed would happen in my wildest dreams," she said. "I am truly honored and humbled by this entire experience."