MU Health Care said Wednesday it is offering virtual doctor appointments and screenings for COVID-19.
The screenings allow health care providers to interact with patients while at home, according to an MU news release. This virtual screenings are to ensure illnesses aren't spread to others.
The virtual appointments and screenings will cost $10.
Patients can expect the virtual care provider to follow the CDC guidelines that are followed in the emergency room, said Matthew Robinson, chair for the School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and medical director at the University Hospital Emergency Medicine Department.
The virtual providers will ask the patient about travel history to determine possible exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
If further evaluating is recommended the patient will be referred to the local emergency room for testing and follow-up care.
Individuals who think they may have been exposed to the virus should call their primary care provider or download the MU Health Care Video Visits app to connect virtually. The app is available on the Apple Apps Store or the Google Play Store.
According to Robinson, virtual care is a good option for those who would like to avoid waiting rooms where they might be exposed to other illnesses.
“Conditions like cold and flu, sore throat, pink eye and abdominal pain also can be treated by a provider virtually," Robinson said.