JEFFERSON CITY — Several Missouri House members’ fight against COVID-19 vaccination mandates was met with complaints from several pro-business groups at Tuesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing.
More than 19 bills introducing ways that prohibit federal and employer vaccine mandates were met with opposition by members of the audience that represented retail, healthcare, and industry associations.
President Ray McCarty of Associated Industries of Missouri stated his organization opposed a number of bills being introduced because of what limitations would be enacted against employers and how they run their businesses.
“The way we see it, there were certain bills that were limiting what employers could do in terms of running their business,” said McCarty. “There were some bills that wanted to limit how employers’ mandate vaccines, and for business owners they feel it is within their rights (to control) how they run their store or business.”
Some of the more prominent bills that were prevalent in enacting these kinds of limitations were introduced by Rep. John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon.
House Bill 2093 and others would limit both the federal government from telling businesses how to enact vaccine mandates, and also require that employers treat those with natural immunity from COVID-19 the same as those who have the vaccine.
When it came down to discussing proof of vaccination, Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis, introduced a bill creating a type of card that is similar to a COVID-19 vaccination card for individuals who have a natural immunity or negative antibody test for the virus.
When speaking to the committee, Murphy said there’s been no consistency in the requirements.
“The science on COVID-19 is all over the board,” said Murphy. “You’ll have three different studies that say if you have had COVID, you are more immune to this than somebody who took the shot, and the next study will say, ‘Oh, that isn’t true.’ The fact of the matter is that the science we have here is political science. It’s become more along the lines of which side are you on.”
Murphy then went on to describe how many citizens were frustrated about having to get the vaccine or spend money on a COVID test in order to attend public events.
“I think it is a logical argument that if I have had COVID, and that I have antibodies and can prove that through an antigen test, then I should at least have the right to attend a theater or venue without having to show a vaccination card,” said Murphy.
After Murphy testified, Judiciary Committee member Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, agreed that this bill would be important to citizens within the state.
“No other virus has been treated like this, but to me this has been one of the most politicized viruses we have seen in our lifetimes,” Schroer said. “The NCAA announced recently that they changed their vaccine policies for student athletes that participate in winter sports. They said you have to be vaccinated, however, if you have had COVID within the past 90 days, the NCAA views you as being fully vaccinated. It’s just like what this bill is and I fully support it.”
Schroer proposed a separate bill that would prevent K-12 and higher education institutions from requiring students, faculty and staff to show proof of vaccination in order to attend school.
“It would require the express written consent of either the individual employee or a student’s parents before COVID testing is done at schools,” he said.
The committee will schedule a second meeting to vote on the bills debated Tuesday.
Xcaret Nunez of the Missouri News Network contributed to this report.