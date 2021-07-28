The National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton will reopen at 11 a.m. Friday, more than a year after the pandemic prompted its closure.
The reopening celebration, which continues through the weekend, includes free admission, tours, concerts, lectures and other activities.
This is the only museum in America dedicated to memorializing the life of former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, according to a release from the museum. Churchill delivered his “Iron Curtain” speech in 1946 on the Westminster campus.
After the museum closed, two new exhibitions were added, museum curator Tim Riley said.
The first exhibit, called Sinews of Peace: The Power of Prose, displays the final draft of the “Iron Curtain” speech.
Display of the speech was first publicized as an online exhibition during the pandemic, Riley said. “Now that we’re open, people will get to see the original document in all its splendor.”
The second exhibit is a gallery of Churchill’s oil paintings and sketches. The gallery, called Winston Churchill: A Passion for Painting, will have five oil paintings and two sketches, Riley said.
The museum also used the past year for renovations. A total of $1.3 million was used to preserve the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury and to renovate the museum’s underground structure.
The 900-year old church is the largest piece in the collection. It was relocated from London to Fulton as tribute to Churchill, Riley said.
The west facade and tower conservation was completed during the pandemic. The next phase of the the church will be announced on Friday, he said.
“It’s resilient,” Riley said. “And one of our themes for the weekend is this idea of resilience.”
Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to give opening remarks Friday. The city and restaurants in Fulton are tying into the museum’s reopening by offering special entrees for the weekend and activities for families.
The museum will be following COVID-19 recommendations, which include wearing masks and social distancing.
The weekend festivities will be livestreamed for people outside of Missouri. They can be viewed live at the National Churchill Museum website.