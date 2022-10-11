 Skip to main content
Navigating to retirement: River pilot Reed Vonder Haar gets off the boat after four decades

Reed Vonder Haar

Reed Vonder Haar, during what he called his “last watch” on the Tennessee River.

Mark Twain spent four years as a steamboat pilot and turned his journey into the classic, “Life on the Mississippi.”

Reed Vonder Haar, 67, spent more than 40 years on the river before retiring this year as a towboat captain on the Mississippi and its tributaries.

The Algiers Ferry crosses the river

The Algiers Ferry crosses the Mississippi River in front of Reed Vonder Haar’s towboat, as he approaches the Greater New Orleans Bridge, with two excursion ships moored at the cityfront.
Lock 25

Lock 25, one of 27 locks and dams between Saint Paul, Minn. and Saint Louis, Mo.
A ship looms out of the darkness

A ship looms out of the darkness below Baton Rouge.
  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and English Reach me at fcs2d8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

