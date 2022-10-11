Navigating to retirement: River pilot Reed Vonder Haar gets off the boat after four decades

Mark Twain spent four years as a steamboat pilot and turned his journey into the classic, “Life on the Mississippi.”
Reed Vonder Haar, 67, spent more than 40 years on the river before retiring this year as a towboat captain on the Mississippi and its tributaries.
He turned the journey into decades of photographs that record his adventures from deckhand to pilot.
Twain and Reed were both diehard river travelers. They experienced the highs and lows of living on a boat, from the exquisite sight of the sun rising through river fog to sharing close quarters with crewmates and making quick judgment calls when the river turned hostile.
Twain wrote in his river chronicles: “I became a new being, and the subject of my own admiration. I was a traveler! A word never had tasted so good in my mouth before.”
Reading the river
Vonder Haar spent 46 years on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers before retiring this summer.
He began as a deckhand a few years after high school and quickly worked his way up the ranks — deckhand, second mate, first mate, steersman. By 1980, he was piloting towboats.
He noticed that every time he wanted to quit, his employers had a habit of promoting him until he finally landed the top job.
Vonder Haar said he worked for more companies than he can recall, navigating the Missouri and Mississippi rivers countless times. The latest company was Marquette Transportation, his base for 19 years.
Retirement is the latest adventure. After decades on the river, it’s still difficult for him to believe that he made his last trip in August. “I’m still not admitting that to myself,” he confessed.
But retiring doesn’t mean distancing himself from the river, he said. He calls himself a river history buff and keeps hundreds of books, records and relics in his home near Wooldridge.
The river is a part of his life for good: “Once you wear out a pair of boots on the river, you’re not fit to work anywhere else,” he said.
Monotony and terror
On the river, Vonder Haar would typically start his day at 4 a.m. and be in the wheelhouse by 5:30.
He worked one month on, one month off, piloting by day and getting up at night to steer again under the moon.
“Your body’s got to learn new rhythms,” he said. “You’ve got to learn to go to sleep twice and get up twice.”
The river requires careful attention at all times, in all seasons, and it can be fickle. Sometimes it will be clear for miles, he said, and then it will throw an obstacle in your path.
Radar and GPS are handy navigation tools, but reading the river and describing the weather are the most important skills for survival. When Vonder Haar pushed barges on the Mississippi River from New Orleans to St. Louis, he would have a blind spot ahead of him for a quarter mile, he said, never knowing what was ahead.
Besides, he said, “it takes you over a mile to stop, under the best of circumstances.”
Piloting a towboat is not an easy job. He called it, “learning to interpret horizontal gravity.” The water wants to follow a path of least resistance downstream, he explained, and pilots must understand its single-minded nature.
“Piloting has been described as hours of monotony followed by moments of terror,” Vonder Haar said. “But in my years, I learned how to avoid most of the terror.”
River challenges
Vonder Haar got his true start on the Missouri River by stretching the truth. He told a company in Vicksburg, Mississippi, that he knew the river and could do the job. He didn’t mention that most of the time was spent in a canoe.
To actually learn how to navigate the Missouri, he would sneak on top of the pilot house to watch the captain maneuver.
He worked on the river into his 40s, but he did it on some of “the raggediest boats” companies could send. The water can be rough, he said, which makes it economical for companies to deploy boats that are already damaged.
It also became increasingly difficult to do business on the Missouri after dams were built in the 1930s and boats were confined to limited distances.
Still, the river remains a powerful way to move heavy freight with fuel efficiency and less environmental damage than other modes of transport, including trains and long-haul trucks. Vonder Haar said he would frequently push 50,000 tons of soybeans along the river — millions of pounds of soybeans in a full trip.
Although some might worry about the impact on the river ecosystem, “a towboat does less damage on the river than a family of beavers,” he said.
Changes over time
Since the 1970s, Vonder Haar said he has noticed quite a few changes in the makeup of a river crew.
He was once a member of the National Maritime Union, which made it easy to secure a job on boats, but there are hardly any unions on the river now, he said.
He has seen boat crews become more inclusive, as well. When he started, only white men worked the river. That has markedly changed, although it’s still rare to find a woman on a boat who isn’t a cook.
On the Missouri, he said his crewmates were mostly ex-convicts, but it didn’t bother him. “My first mate was a convicted murderer. They just got him out of prison. The second mate was a bank robber.”
Environmental negligence does aggravate him. In his first job, he said he was asked to dump all the trash from the boat into the river. Stunned, he refused to comply.
“They fired me and put me off in some cornfield in Indiana somewhere, and I had to hitchhike home,” he said.
There is more environmental awareness on the river today, he said: “They don’t throw stuff in the river, I’ll say that much.”
Oil and other spills are also taken more seriously. He credits the aftermath of the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska in 1989 as a reason for change.
More policies have also been put in place to reduce dumped waste, barges have become more protected from spillage and a shift toward zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol has occurred.
Navigating retirement
Running parallel to his river adventures are his connections to photography and family. The reason he began piloting in the first place was to buy a nice camera. When he finally got a digital camera as a gift for his 50th birthday, his hobby took off.
“I’ve got literally pictures of everything from St. Louis to New Orleans,” he said. “A lot on the upper Mississippi River. And the Ohio River, Cumberland, Tennessee.”
Where someone may see an ugly port, he might photograph a gorgeous sunset. A washed-up towboat can become a study in the hidden aspects of beauty.
“I romanticize it through my images,” he said. “The whole art of photography is taking things out of context and showing them in a different light.”
He is also devoted to family, including wife Patti and four daughters — Corrina, Hannah, Violet and Tara. Time on the river often meant time apart and missed birthdays. Vonder Haar said he guesses it worked out — all four daughters are what he calls “big stars in Columbia.”
Corrina is the executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market, Hannah is an elementary school teacher, Violet is a well-known local musician and Tara is co-founder of Compass Music School.
He and Patti say they welcome retirement as a way to bring them together again, after celebrating 40 years of marriage this month. The pandemic gave them a “dress rehearsal for retirement,” he said, marking the first time he could see the seasons change at home in decades.
Twain wrote, “I had an exultant sense of being bound for mysterious lands and distant climes which I never have felt in so uplifting a degree since.”
Stepping off the boat after decades on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, Vonder Haar has seen those “mysterious lands and distant climes” and is ready to hang up his pilot’s hat.