A highway map of Missouri has been issued with 200 years of travel facts to celebrate the bicentennial. Free copies of the new map will be available Aug. 12-22 at the Missouri State Fair or through the district offices of the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The state prints 1.3 million Missouri highway maps every two years, said MoDOT Director of Transportation Planning Eric Curtit.
"While many travelers rely on their smartphones or other GPS systems to get around, a lot of people don’t have these options," Curtit said.
A paper map lets motorists plan a route without worrying about cell phone coverage or data drops, he said.
The bicentennial features a history of travel since Missouri became a state. Today, there are 33,830 miles of state-maintained routes, 4,800 miles of railroad tracks, 1,380 miles of interstate highways, 125 public-use airports and 15 public ports in Missouri, according to MoDot.
Maps can also be ordered by calling 888-275-6636 or requested online at modot.org/official-state-highway-map.