JEFFERSON CITY – Bills heard by a House special committee this week would expand and strengthen existing provisions that prohibit people charged with sexual abuse of a child from being youth athletic coaches.
House Bills 2112 and 1955 seek to close loopholes in current legislation. The former, sponsored by Rep. Bill Owen, R-Springfield, adds new provisions to a law that prohibits any person found guilty of certain child sexual abuse charges from coaching, managing or training any sports team with members under age 17.
New language in the proposed bill further bans such offenders from supervising or employing children under 17 for any purpose. Additionally, the bill would include any person charged with a Tier III offense under an existing statute. This change would include a wider variety of charges related to sexual abuse of a child.
Owen said the bill was inspired by a situation in his county where a handful of teenage boys were sexually assaulted by their employer.
Fair Grove Police Chief John Enderle was the first to call Owen and notify him of shortcomings in current legislation. After Enderle became aware of the assaults, he investigated the perpetrator and discovered that he had similar charges from 10 years previous.
"I've always questioned, 'How can this be?'" Enderle said. "There's a loophole. You can't be a coach, you can't be a mentor around these kids — however, you can be an employer."
As several victims' mothers and one of the assaulter's coworkers testified in support of the bill, Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, asked a staff member to bring out a box of tissues.
"We didn't question it when our kids wanted to start there for their first job," Michele Steele said. "I'd like to see this fixed before somebody else falls victim."
Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, said HB 1955 was similarly inspired by a situation in his county where a female student athlete was groomed.
The bill would establish a database of coaching staff in state athletic associations to make it easier to track their employment. It would also require employees of these associations, including the Missouri State High School Activities Association, to be mandated reporters. Currently, employees are not required to report any inappropriate behavior reported to them.
Additionally, before hiring a coach, school districts would be required to call all previous school districts where an individual was employed to determine if they have any allegations against them.
"The majority of our coaches are solid, credible, operate with integrity," Richey said. "But there are some who operate within the various agendas and they are grooming students."