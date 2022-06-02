The Guardian Hills Veteran Healing Center near Kirksville plans to begin providing health services and support to veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress this fall.
Daniel Slawski, the founding board president, told the Rotary Club of Columbia that Guardian Hills will be a short-term, high-impact residential retreat facility for veterans, their partners and families living with the long-term effects of post-traumatic stress and moral injury.
The first participants in the fall will come from recommendations from the VA Hospital system. Future sessions will be open to the broader public, he said.
“What we don’t need is another ‘Thank you for your service.’ What we need is something that will impact the heart of the problem,” Slawski said.
Slawski said the idea for the center came in the aftermath of 9/11 while he was working as an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist for high school and college students in Nebraska and Kansas.
Slawski said a lot of students he saw were enlisting in the National Guard and Army Reserves and faced multiple deployments to the Middle East.
“During that time I saw the stress that it had on the families,” Slawski said. “I began seeing combat deaths, and a lot of the kids I took care of in high school were coming back in body bags rather than meeting their families.”
Six years ago, there were 60,000 Global War on Terror veterans in Missouri, and over 8,000 met the diagnostic criteria for post traumatic stress, he said. There are 162,000 Vietnam vets in Missouri alone, over 30% of which are testing positive for post traumatic stress.
Most facilities of this nature are not located in the Midwest but instead in more “resort” type areas, Slawski said. Veterans in Missouri have to travel significant distances to access this kind of treatment.
The center will be built in northern Missouri, almost equidistant from Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis.
“It’s isolated, but the resources are in Kirksville, and the headquarters are planned to be in Columbia, so we can have close access to Jefferson City, Kansas City and St. Louis,” Slawski said.
“(The location) is extremely picturesque; it sits up on the top of a hillside,” Slawski said. “Where we’ll be building is about a 30-acre portion of the farm that has already been deeded to the not for profit.”
Slawski said the center is very accessible. Built right off of a county road, the center will have access to lots of water, a direct power supply and fiberoptic cables that will provide better internet than what is available in most of Columbia, he said.
The center will be built on 35 acres, but all 750 acres are available and stocked with ponds for fishing, hiking trails and picnic sites.
“The centerpiece of the facility will be a 100-year-old barn that will be renovated into a dining and social area.” Slawski said. It will also feature separate cabins for staff and participants, along with various activity areas, a labyrinthine garden, an outdoor fireplace and an air evacuation helipad in case of emergencies, he said.