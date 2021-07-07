JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri restaurateurs will be able to sell take-home cocktails on a permanent basis under a new law signed by Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday.
The legislation, approved by lawmakers during their regular session this spring, extends a temporary change in state liquor laws put in place last year to help restaurants weather a significant slow-down in business due to the pandemic.
A customer must purchase the beverage at the same time as a food purchase.
Under the new law, the cocktails must be in “durable, leakproof, and sealable” containers and meet the existing minimum-size requirements in the Code of State Regulations for alcoholic beverages in their original package.
The change in law calls for a container to be sealed with tamper-proof tape or placed in a transparent, tamper-proof and securely sealed bag. The container cannot exceed 128 ounces, and a customer can only purchase two alcoholic beverages per meal.
With restaurants doing much of their business on a take-out basis, drinks to-go became an option at a range of establishments during the pandemic.
Taco Buddha in St. Louis, for example, sold gallon containers of margaritas for $72 to customers ordering food.
At Pietro’s, also in St. Louis, owner John Iovaldi said the restaurant has seen a drop-off in take-home alcohol since COVID-19 restrictions began being lifted.
“It’s kind of tapered off as more people start dining in,” said Iovaldi, who is chairman of the Greater St. Louis Restaurant Association.
He said the change in law will help restaurants, which typically have tight operating margins.
“It’s a real plus. It will help the bottom line,” Iovaldi said.
The effort to make the law permanent was pushed by the National Restaurant Association after more than 110,000 restaurants in the U.S. closed due to the pandemic.
Typically, to-go alcohol must be in its original package.
In a survey earlier this year, the restaurant association said one in four Missouri adults 21 or older who purchased takeout or delivery for dinner said they included an alcoholic beverage with their order.
Missouri is not alone in the restaurant industry lobbying effort. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania approved a proposal granting restaurants and hotels that have seen more than 25% of their average monthly sales decline sell pre-made beverages and mixed drinks for off-premise consumption.
Iowa, Ohio and the District of Columbia also have made the law permanent.
The change is among a number of provisions included in a package of alcohol-related laws sponsored by Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla.
This legislation also extends the hours liquor can be sold on Sunday. Previously, Sunday liquor sales could only occur between 9 a.m. and midnight. The bill changes those hours to 6 a.m. through 1:30 a.m. Monday morning — the same hours that apply the rest of the week.
The legislation is Senate Bill 126.