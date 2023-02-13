A new nonprofit organization for families affected by the foster care system had its grand opening Monday morning in downtown Moberly .

Rooted 242 includes "a cafe, meeting and training space, and a family support room for visitation," and plans call for studio apartments for foster children transitioning out of the system, according to a new release from State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you