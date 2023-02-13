A new nonprofit organization for families affected by the foster care system had its grand opening Monday morning in downtown Moberly .
Rooted 242 includes "a cafe, meeting and training space, and a family support room for visitation," and plans call for studio apartments for foster children transitioning out of the system, according to a new release from State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly.
“The goal of Rooted 242 is to create a foster village to support the foster youth as they transition to adulthood,” Lewis said in a phone interview.
Amy Martel is the executive director of Rooted 242. As a faith-based woman, she explains that “rooted” means being rooted in community and Christ, and “242” is a chapter and verse from the Book of Acts (Chapter 2, verse 42).
“I saw a gap in being able to wraparound services for older youth as they aged out of the foster care system and being able to create a sustainable lifestyle for themselves,” she said, “so I wanted to be able to provide those services for older youth.”
Martel and her husband have been foster parents for over 15 years. They are currently not fostering. Martel and Lewis attend the same church and have known each other for a few years. Lewis aided in helping to publicize the opening of the nonprofit.
She said the idea started as a dream. Then, in December 2021, she was looking into some ideas for a bakery and gained possession of the building that would eventually become Rooted 242 in January 2022. Over time, the building was renovated and cleaned up.
Martel said over the next 30-45 days, they will begin campaigning and fundraising for a gathering space, apartments for older youth, and an additional dining room that will serve as a supervised visitation room.
Rooted 242 has alliances with several similar organizations catering to those in foster care in the area such as Faith Bridge, Coyote Hill, Primrose Hill, Safe Place Home, and Safe Passage, according to its website.
Several government officials were in attendance at Monday's opening including Rep. Lewis, State Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin, R-Shelbina, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove.
Lewis said the youth that will be helped by Rooted 242 have great potential.
“They're going to be meaningful parts of society if they get the right help, the right ability to transition to adulthood,” Lewis said.