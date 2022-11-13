 Skip to main content
New or nonexistent: LGBTQ resources in rural Missouri

Cora Winkleman, now a sophomore at MU, has had lecture halls as large as the population of the town where she went to high school. But she didn’t find the transition too jarring. Winkleman is known to be extroverted and outspoken.

Elle Hall-Trabue, 2, dresses up as a queen on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the

Elle Hall-Trabue, 2, dresses up as a queen Wednesday at the YMCA in Boonville. Elle tied for first place in the costume contest.

Still, being as confident as she was didn’t make coming out as bisexual in a rural town much easier. So during her senior year at Fatima High School, she started Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) to create a community safe space for students like her. In a school of 500, ranging from seventh to 12th grade, by the end of the first semester their GSA had 45 students.

Download PDF Schools in rural areas offer fewer supports to LGBTQ youth than those in urban areas
Download PDF Rural LGBTQ youth face more challenges
Amie Mette, left, and Brandi Stuart, right, react to conversation on Wednesday,

Amie Mette, left, and Brandi Stuart, right, converse Wednesday at the YMCA in Boonville. Food and free Pride-themed clothes were offered, and the night ended with a raffle of $50 worth of Boonville Bucks.
Gerald Ulrich, the first ever openly gay mayor elected in the United States,

Gerald Ulrich, the first openly gay mayor elected in the United States, watches the costume contest Wednesday at the YMCA in Boonville. Ulrich was elected mayor of Bunceton 13 times and served for a total of 24 years.
Evan Melkersman, the President of The Cooper County LGBTQ Alliance, speaks at

Evan Melkersman, president of The Cooper County LGBTQ Alliance, speaks during a meeting Wednesday at the YMCA in Boonville. Melkersman started the LGBTQ Alliance in 2017, and the group is working on attaining the attendance and outreach that it had before COVID-19.
A sticker showing support of the LGBTQ+ community is displayed at the entrance

A sticker showing support for the LGBTQ+ community is displayed at the entrance of the YMCA in Boonville. Despite the stereotypes associated with rural communities, the Cooper County LGBTQ Alliance has found pockets of support and had its most successful year this year when it was able to hand out 100 mini Pride flags at the Heritage Day Parade.

