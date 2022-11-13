New or nonexistent: LGBTQ resources in rural Missouri

Cora Winkleman, now a sophomore at MU, has had lecture halls as large as the population of the town where she went to high school. But she didn’t find the transition too jarring. Winkleman is known to be extroverted and outspoken.
Still, being as confident as she was didn’t make coming out as bisexual in a rural town much easier. So during her senior year at Fatima High School, she started Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) to create a community safe space for students like her. In a school of 500, ranging from seventh to 12th grade, by the end of the first semester their GSA had 45 students.
LGBTQ activism, educational resources and community are more prevalent in large cities. Pop culture would make you believe that most LGBTQ people live in the these cities. Rarely are there depictions of rural queer life. However, according to a study of LGBTQ people in rural America, rural youths are equally as likely to identify as LGBTQ as urban youths, at roughly 10% across the U.S. This lines up closely with the 8% of students who participated in the GSA at Fatima.
Levi Maxwell has been a teacher at Fatima for 16 years. In the ’90s, he was a student there. In the summer of 2020, when Winkleman emailed him to ask for his help in starting the GSA, he was in instantly.
“Growing up and teaching here for as long as I have, I’ll be honest: You didn’t have a lot of kids coming out,” said Maxwell. “You could kind of tell when a student was questioning, but it didn’t happen. You could have kids graduate, move on and come out a couple years later. But it just wasn’t something that happened here.”
‘A powerful experience’
Rural living can amplify the impact of acceptance and rejection, making people more cautious about when they “come out,” according to the rural report. In a tightly woven community, once you have come out in one area like school, it ripples to other areas of life such as work or church, because diversity is more visible. If one does face discrimination, they have few alternatives for service and fewer support structures.
The first step Maxwell and Winkleman took before starting the GSA was to look at the laws in the area and for the state. Once they were confident that the law was on their side, they made the push.
“In Spring 2021, I had a couple of the founding members come share their stories. And it was a powerful experience,” said Maxwell. “It was great to see them as open as they were and for the other kids to realize, ‘Hey it’s OK to be who you are. I can still be successful and still be accepted.’”
LGBTQ youths who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide, according to the Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBT Youth Mental Health.
As of right now, that’s all Fatima’s GSA is for: community. The value is coming from the students having a place they can share their stories and experiences and simply know they aren’t alone. Maxwell said they have no plans to enter the realm of education and advocacy. Last year, they tried adding an educational element, and they were met with backlash.
“We have dealt with our signs being torn up in the hallway,” said Maxwell. “We put up some posters defining different things, defining transgender, defining GSA, different stuff like that. And that did not go well.”
Maxwell said they have to be more careful because the school is not diverse in most respects. Not in ethnicity, race, or political affiliations. Students continue to be verbally harassed by their peers due to their LGBTQ status, so the GSA is exploring what’s safe one year at a time.
Winkleman said their signs were ripped up, written on and peed on. Students were recording the defacement as it was happening and posting it to Snapchat. Winkleman brought video evidence to the principal and the superintendent hoping for action.
Winkleman said she was told that according to the high school’s handbook, “it didn’t count as an act of vandalism. So I said, ‘OK, then I’ll change the definition of vandalism.’”
Winkleman said she and her vice president, Reagen Kliethermes, presented in front of the school board that year to advocate to change the policy. They succeeded.
Superintendent Chuck Woody was asked to comment on the poster defacement and the conversations held after. He verified that a conversation was had between the three of them but declined comment on what was said. He also clarified that the students caught on camera faced consequences for bullying, but declined to comment on the level of consequence, saying it was to protect the student’s privacy.
“My job is to ensure that everyone receives a quality education and that everyone’s rights are protected,” said Woody. “Whether I agree with that lifestyle or not, that matters not.”
‘High school was terrifying’
Size is not the only reason urban areas tend to have more LGBTQ spaces. Rural areas also tend to be less diverse in all respects, including political ideology and belief systems. The rural report states fewer legal and policy protections, less supportive public opinion, and opinion by those in positions of power make rural LGBTQ people more vulnerable to discrimination.
Fatima High School has around 500 students, the amount of people within the city limits of Westphalia is even smaller. But the LGBTQ community of Boonville, with several thousand residents, has been able to expand their efforts beyond community building toward awareness and education with more support.
The Cooper County LGBTQ Alliance was founded in 2017 by Evan Melkersman. He was born and raised in Boonville and lives there today with his husband and two sons. When he and a small team set out to create the alliance, he didn’t just see it as essential for the LGBTQ community, he saw it as valuable for the entire town.
“If we do our job right, youth that grow up in our community won’t have a desire to leave as soon as they graduate high school just because the community didn’t support them.”
On top of the Alliance’s monthly meetings, their members also put on educational presentations for schools and companies across their county and in surrounding counties, like Randolph and Howard. The sessions focus on topics including the alliance and policies that impact the LGBTQ community. They also stay busy during Pride Month. Boonville may not have a pride parade, but its LGBTQ community does get to be in one.
“Pride Month actually coincides with the Boonville Heritage Day celebration,” said Melkersman. “We do a booth, and we give out information, we do face painting, we give out flags. We marched in the parade. And we are the first LGBTQ group to have ever marched in the parade in Boonville history, which is pretty cool.”
The second group to march came one year later, in 2018, and that was Boonville High School’s GSA in its first year as a recognized organization. Boonville’s GSA was started by Kasey Terrell at the age of 16. She came up with the idea after she had a positive and heartwarming experience participating in the Cooper County LGBTQ Alliance.
“I just loved it there. I’d just come out like a year prior and being around other people who were queer, it just felt like a safe space,” said Terrell. “I mean high school was terrifying, and I lived in a small town and there was only a handful of people who were openly queer at all. It was nice being around people who had that same experience, who were also in high school or grew up either in Cooper County or surrounding areas.”
Terrell believes that it took a long time for a GSA to be started at the high school due to “not the most positive feedback” from the staff. In fact, the Cooper County Alliance began in part because organizers didn’t think anything could be affiliated with the school. But once the GSA became official, more staff started showing obvious support.
“It’s such a great resource for everyone in a small town,” said Terrell. “It seems like being out and loud and doing things makes the community become more aware of it and say, like, ‘Oh these are people I respect’ and then seeing them in that light, it helps people become more open.”
Melkersman said in the first year after the alliance began, a mother came to a meeting to thank them, saying her daughter had been experiencing suicidal ideation. The group became her sanctuary and saved her life.
“The whole experience in and of itself can be very isolating,” said Melkersman. “I think in a rural community it can be even more isolating. When you live in a large city like Kansas City or St. Louis, more often than not you can drive around, and you can see a Pride flag hanging somewhere. Before us, there was nothing like that.”
Thanks to the alliance, that’s changed. They created window decals with their logo on them that say, “We are stronger when we are united.” Local businesses and individuals put those decals up on their storefronts, and many of them remain there to this day.
‘This is my home’
The Missourian reached out through email to 18 rural school districts across Missouri asking if their schools had a GSA or any form of LGBTQ resources. Only one replied; it was a no.
“Our districts are so small, we don’t have many long-term bullying issues,” said Jeremy Burright, the superintendent of Fairfax R-III School District. “There is a key difference between large schools and small schools: No one is anonymous.”
Terrell found from her experience, that having a GSA or LGBTQ education is important precisely because it shows students and administration the extent to which bullying is an issue, even in small schools.
“When we first started the GSA in the school there was a lot of feedback from students. There was a couple of threats, people saying they’re going to blow it up, which did not happen, thankfully,” said Terrell. “But over time it just kind of became more accepted and more widely known because, with the attention, teachers became more aware of students saying these things, saying horrible things, and actually doing something about it and not kind of sweeping it under the rug as much. Because with more people talking about it, it was harder to ignore.”
Proud rural Missourians like Winkleman, Melkersman and Terrell, despite the discrimination they faced growing up, love their towns. These communities are where they were raised and where their families are. That’s why they want to make them welcoming for themselves and for generations to come.
“I grew up here. This is my home,” said Melkersman. “I want to invest my time, treasures and talents into this community and to leave it a better place for my children than it was for me.”